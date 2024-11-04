Delmarva Community Services Community Action Center aids clients experiencing poverty and unexpected crises

Mr. Davis, a 69-year-old resident of Cambridge, walked almost three miles on one of the hottest days in July to seek assistance with a utility bill. Seeing his obvious discomfort from the walk due to severe arthritis in his feet, an outreach worker from Delmarva Community Services (DCS) introduced herself and offered Mr. Davis a ride back home. It was during the ride to his house that the worker learned he was struggling because the landlord had increased his rent from $750 to $910 a month soon after his life partner had passed. With his income at only $1029 per month, he could no longer meet his other monthly bills of utilities, food, and household items.

DCS’s Community Action Center team has been working to connect Mr. Davis with resources to relieve some of his financial burden, including more affordable subsidized housing options, food items from its food pantry, Maryland Energy Assistance through Dorchester Social Services, Electric Assistance, Water and Gas Assistance through DCS Homelessness Solutions Program, participation in its Senior Day Program which includes breakfast and a hot lunch two days a week, and medical transportation.

“We conduct a comprehensive intake with each new client and do a yearly income verification for each household. We don’t impose ourselves on people, but we allow them to understand what we have to offer that may benefit them and their families to help empower them to be more independent,” comments Michelle Nichols, Community Action Center Program Manager at DCS.

DCS takes a 2GEN approach to service delivery. The goal of 2GEN is to serve the entire family and assist them in navigating roadblocks to permanent economic security.

“We don’t just work with a grandmother who is coming in for food, but also make sure that the grandchild is meeting their developmental milestones and their educational goals with the school system and that the mom has the supports that she needs to thrive and be able to be self-sufficient on her own with her child,” Nichols adds.

Needing help with food or housing are the most frequent entry points for clients at DCS. The DCS Food Pantry helps individuals and families once a month with a grocery-style shopping experience which allows them to pick up food items that meet their individual preferences and needs. The Food Pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. The Food Pantry also has a volunteer nutritionist who prepares recipe cards based on the items that are available to assist families in coming up with different ideas and strategies for the food items they get.

In the area of housing, DCS offers short-term rental assistance, home foreclosure assistance, and help for first-time homebuyers – all while guiding clients with budgeting and financial literacy tools. For those individuals experiencing homelessness, the agency offers two shelters in Dorchester County – one for men and one for families. Residents usually stay from six to 12 months in the shelters while working toward permanent housing.

Free income tax preparation is also offered to low-income citizens who make less than $60,000 a year. Tax preparers are trained by the IRS and offer their services without fees.

Maryland is up against barriers in fighting poverty and homelessness. As of 2022, 39% of households in Maryland were below the ALICE threshold (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), and there remain over 23,000 homeless individuals in the state. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, in 2022 there were 116 homeless people on any given night in the Mid-Shore region and 237 in the Lower Shore counties — the second-highest rate in the state.

While DCS’s Community Action Center programs combat poverty and homelessness in Dorchester County through a range of services, many of these services require emergency response funding. Emergency client costs related to hunger, eviction prevention, medical bills, and other needs are critical for helping families regain stability after a crisis. These costs can include transportation to jobs and medical appointments, a cell phone, and work clothing – all gap needs that occur when people are in crisis.

“With the growing needs we are seeing in the community, we have to greatly increase donations for an emergency fund for Community Action Center clients experiencing poverty and unexpected crises like eviction, job loss, and medical emergencies,” comments Andy Hollis, President/CEO of DCS.

“We’re seeing increases across the board, in particular with housing needs, and in particular with homelessness and with rapid rehousing. In these areas, we have probably seen a 25 to 30 percent increase in our numbers due to the current affordable housing shortage in our area,” shares Nichols.

Having been with DCS for 19 years, Nichols is well-versed in the challenges of doing this kind of work. She comments, “So often we take so much for granted. And when someone comes in, and there are sweet pastries in the food pantry for that day from Bay Country Bakery and you see their gratitude – that’s what’s rewarding. This work is challenging because of all the various obstacles that we face. We genuinely care about our clients’ well-being. This team cares about the people we serve and is always willing to go the extra mile to make sure that they get what they need and in some instances, what they deserve. Knowing the difference that it makes in their lives, it’s gratifying.”

She adds, “Because of the work of the DCS Community Action Center team, Mr. Davis is making the necessary connections to resources that will allow him to continue to live an independent and happy life and maintain his dignity.”

Delmarva Community Services Inc. (DCS) is a multi-service organization founded in 1974 that serves individuals with developmental disabilities, seniors, and individuals living in poverty, as well as provides childcare and transportation services. Donations can be made at www.dcs.org by clicking on the Give to DCS link. For services, please call 410-221-1900.