Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Tournament raises nearly $33,000 to support programs and services

Benedictine’s annual Birdies for Benedictine Charity Golf Tournament, held at the Talbot Country Club, raised almost $33,000. The funds will be used to help make a difference in the lives of the children and adults living with developmental disabilities and autism that Benedictine supports.

Several adults supported by Benedictine helped hand out giveaways to the golfers. The supported adults were excited to participate in this day of fundraising. “Benedictine is so grateful that some of the adults we support attended this event. We’re also grateful to the many sponsors and golfers that made this day such a success, said Caroline Bauerle, Director of Development at Benedictine.

Benedictine thanks the businesses that sponsored Birdies: Bracewell, LLC, Barstow and Sons Heating and Cooling, Queenstown Bank, BDK Inc, Caroline Review, Compassion Care Inc, Inn at Perry Cabin, Marsun, Mullen Sondberg Wimbish and Stone Public Accountants and Business Consultants, The Office of Bruce Bereano, Pohanka of Salisbury, Shore Industries, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7464.

Before the tournament began, golfers participated in a putting contest. The winner of the putting contest was Sam Cappetta. The day’s play including a shotgun start, awards ceremony and lite fare. Closest to the pin was awarded to Dave Mummert. Longest Drives went to Michelle Boutcher and Brian Shaw. The winning team, was Matt Bradley, Mark Villee, Kevin Magaw, and Josh Maisel.

For more information on Benedictine and how you can support their mission, please contact Claudia Cunningham, Chief Advancement Officer at 410 634 2292 or Claudia.cunningham@benschool.org

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider and its mission is to support children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine currently supports close to 200 children and adults.

The year-round educational program is one of only 22 nationwide to earn a four-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine also has 4 student group homes located in Caroline and Talbot Counties.

Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers Meaningful day and job training services as transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, who live in the community, and in 18 Benedictine adult group homes in Caroline, Talbot, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it supports to enter the workforce. Benedictine also collaborates with the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

Benedictine serves individuals from all over the state and Mid-Atlantic region and is one of the Eastern Shore’s largest nonprofit employers with close to 500 employees.

For more information, visit www.benschool.org