Letter to the Editor from Piers Heriz-Smith

Sometimes shifting perspective is helpful in addressing a vexing issue.

Instead of asking if we can afford to give Kent County children a good education, ask if we can afford not to. Looked at from that point of view, the answer is a simple no; we cannot afford to not give our children a good education.

The folks telling you otherwise don’t have a dog in the fight. They have either already guaranteed their children’s education, or k-12 education doesn’t concern them.

Equality begins with education, and education cultivates equality in all other spheres of public life.

I have been a passionate proponent for Kent County Public Schools since 2017, along side my wife and her friends as they started a school advocacy group, Support Our Schools (SOS). I have spoken at numerous County Commissioner meetings in the hopes of getting them to properly fund our schools. I have two special needs kids, ages 16 and 13, who require special accommodations for their medical needs. I have an understanding for what it means for schools to provide for ALL children, as I have worked closely with my own children’s schools to ensure their needs are met.

If elected to serve on the Board of Education, I will work tirelessly to ensure our schools thrive for the betterment of the county overall.

Very respectfully,

Piers Heriz-Smith

Candidate for Kent County Board of Education, 2024