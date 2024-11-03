Letter to the Editor from Piers Heriz-Smith

Sometimes shifting perspective is helpful in addressing a vexing issue.
Instead of asking if we can afford to give Kent County children a good education, ask if we can afford not to. Looked at from that point of view, the answer is a simple no; we cannot afford to not give our children a good education.
The folks telling you otherwise don’t have a dog in the fight. They have either already guaranteed their children’s education, or k-12 education doesn’t concern them.
Equality begins with education, and education cultivates equality in all other spheres of public life.
I have been a passionate proponent for Kent County Public Schools since 2017, along side my wife and her friends as they started a school advocacy group, Support Our Schools (SOS). I have spoken at numerous County Commissioner meetings in the hopes of getting them to properly fund our schools. I have two special needs kids, ages 16 and 13, who require special accommodations for their medical needs. I have an understanding for what it means for schools to provide for ALL children, as I have worked closely with my own children’s schools to ensure their needs are met.
If elected to serve on the Board of Education, I will work tirelessly to ensure our schools thrive for the betterment of the county overall.
Very respectfully,
Piers Heriz-Smith
Candidate for Kent County Board of Education, 2024
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.