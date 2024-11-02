Spy Saturday Longform: Chesapeake Music’s new director David Faleris

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There was no question that Chesapeake Music, the Mid-Shore’s 40-year-old flagship music festival organization, faced a humungous challenge when it began its search for a new executive director. For the past 38 years of those years, founder and part-time director Don Buxton had not only filled that role but was instrumental in the Festival’s remarkable rise in both prestige and programming to national prominence during those decades.

That’s not an easy mission.

But when you spend some time with Chesapeake Music’s new director, David Faleris, you understand why the organization was so excited about its leadership selection.

Beyond the simple fact that David grew up in Annapolis, his remarkable background in music as both performer and composer, his professional growth as an arts administrator, and his and his wife’s exceptional international experiences not only checked off an amazing number of boxes for the search committee. But it surely was when stakeholders listened to where David wanted to take the organization over the next five years that made their decision so easy.

For our first Spy interview with David, it was decided that our long-form interview format best suited our readers to get to know his special background and strategic thinking about Chesapeake Music.

This video is approximately 18 minutes in length. For more information about Chesapeake Music please go here.