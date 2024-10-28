The Bugatti family’s reach for perfection at the AAM: A Chat with Guest Curator Ken Gross

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s not every day that a highly respected art museum decides to make a car show its flagship exhibit for the year. But it is also safe to say that a show featuring the work of Carlo Bugatti and his family is no ordinary car show.

It might be a bit misleading to call the Academy Art Museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection,” a car show at all. While the exhibit will indeed feature four beautiful Bugatti cars, the world of Bugatti on display will be a story of multigenerational art, design, and cultural modernity.