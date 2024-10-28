The Bugatti family’s reach for perfection at the AAM: A Chat with Guest Curator Ken Gross

It’s not every day that a highly respected art museum decides to make a car show its flagship exhibit for the year. But it is also safe to say that a show featuring the work of Carlo Bugatti and his family is no ordinary car show.
It might be a bit misleading to call the Academy Art Museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection,” a car show at all. While the exhibit will indeed feature four beautiful Bugatti cars, the world of Bugatti on display will be a story of multigenerational art, design, and cultural modernity.
To set the stage for this remarkable undertaking, which will surely be one of the East Coast’s most popular exhibitions starting in December, the Spy tracked down automotive journalist Ken Gross, considered one of the most knowledgeable Bugatti experts in the world, last month at the annual St. Michaels Concours d’ Elegance for an exciting overview of the Bugatti legacy.
In our Spy chat, Ken, who is the guest curator for the show, highlights the remarkable history of the Bugatti family, beginning with patriarch Carlo Bugatti and followed by sons Ettore and Rembrandt and their fiercely independent sense of design and aesthetic refinement ranging from cars, furniture, sculpture, and even pasta makers.
This video is approximately five minutes in length. For information about the Academy Art Museum, please go here.
Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection
Dec 6, 2024 – Apr 13, 2025
Academy Art Museum
Easton
Gala Preview December 5, 2024
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.