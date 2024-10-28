Great opportunities in an uncertain world by David Reel   

Almost twenty-five years ago, Harvard professor and political scientist Robert Putnam wrote Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community.

In it, Putnam provides a detailed analysis of the measurable decline of what he calls “social capital” in American society that started in 1950. Putnam also discusses the very serious consequences of that decline.

Putnam suggests these consequences include, but are not limited to, disengagement from community involvement, decreased voter turnout, low attendance at public meetings, and shrinking memberships in fraternal groups, civic organizations, and political parties. Putnam also cited Americans’ growing distrust in their government. He maintains all of these consequences undermine the active civic engagement that a democracy requires from its citizens.

Since his book was published, I suggest the decline in social capital in America has reached new low levels, due in large part to long term limited social interactions during the covid pandemic.

This has been especially the case with regards to young children in their formative years (ages birth through age 8) when their brains are most active in the development of how they communicate and interact with the world.

As I write this commentary, I am in a state of shock about an incident at the October 25th Talbot County GOP Lincoln Reagan Dinner. While the guest speaker was delivering his remarks, he was confronted which led to an arrest and assault charge against the confronting individual.

This occurrence brings back memories of World War II when German Nazis threatened the principles of civil discourse, free speech, and the democratic governance principles of Western society. They came very close to invading Britain which would have almost guaranteed Britain’s surrender and a different end to an epic global struggle between good and evil.

During those dark days, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was a master at rallying the British people. During one especially challenging time when there were regular and unpredictable Nazi fire bombings of civilian targets, Churchill said, “In times of great uncertainty, look for great opportunities.” Churchill’s understanding of the value of social capital and his communication skills ultimately led to Britain and Britain’s allies (including the United States) winning World War II.

America is certainly facing times of great uncertainty. Now more than ever America needs a renewed commitment by our citizenry to look for great opportunities to learn about engaging in collaborative efforts to increase and maintain social capital.

A place to start is here. A time to start is now.

There are three outstanding opportunities to do so on the Eastern Shore.

The first opportunity is to read Putnam’s book, which is available at the Talbot County Library.

The second opportunity is attending an upcoming program sponsored by the Chesapeake Forum, a local not-for-profit academy for lifelong learning. The program topic is – Our lost sense of community – how do we fix it?

This program includes three sessions to be held on November 7, November 14, and November 21 between 10:30 AM and Noon. All sessions are at the YMCA on Peachblossom Road in Easton. For online registration go to chesapeakeforum.org. The registration fee is $50 per person. A reduced registration fee is available. Questions? Email [email protected].

The third opportunity is a Baylor University Baylor in Washington webinar. The webinar topic is Political Desaturation: How to Thrive Before, During, and After the 2024 Election.

Webinar speakers are Robert B. Talisse, W. Alton Jones Professor of Philosophy and Professor of Political Science at Vanderbilt University, Curt Thompson, M.D., psychiatrist, author, and speaker, and Elizabeth Oldfield, senior fellow of the think-tank Theos, and a coach and consultant working with purpose-driven individuals and organizations.

Some pertinent observations from the speakers in this free one-hour webinar include:

Get in the same room. “When human beings get in the same room as each other, they find they have acres in common.” — Curt Thompson

Seek understanding over division. “We’re increasingly capable of being disagreeable; but we’re becoming less capable of disagreeing because it’s harder to understand what another person’s position actually is.” — Robert Talisse Rebuild. “We need to rebuild the civic infrastructure of our common life away from politics.”— Elizabeth Oldfield

The entire Baylor webinar is available for viewing using the following link:

https://washington.web.baylor.edu/events/past-events

Some may suggest a group of Eastern Shore of Maryland residents reading Putnam’s book, attending a Chesapeake Forum program, and watching a Baylor University zoom meeting will not make a difference in an uncertain world.

I disagree.

Working together to expand and maintain social capital will make a difference in our community.

It can also be a much-needed step forward in our society to affirm Margaret Mead’s timeless observation — “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant in Easton.