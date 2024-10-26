League of Women Voters host Board of Education Candidate Forum

// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kent County voters will soon have the chance to elect two members to the county’s public school Board of Education. The candidates are listed on the presidential general election ballot. Early voting is open through Oct. 31, with in-person voting also available on Election Day, Nov. 5.

The Spy attended the recent League of Women Voters forum for four candidates vying for two open seats on the Kent County School Board.

Laura McKenzie, John Queen, Piers Heriz-Smith, and Francoise Sullivan answered two prepared questions and several questions from audience members. Each question is highlighted in the video before the candidate’s answer. Rivers and Roads founder Sam Shoge moderated the forum.

This video is approximately one hour in length.