Boom go the pumpkins: Washington College Chemistry Club rocks Halloween

Jeremy Bard, assistant professor of chemistry at Washington College, was all smiles as he watched his students conduct their experiments. “This annual event is our way of sharing the magic of chemistry with the community,” Bard said. “As a college I think it’s our duty to show the more fun side of some of our topics and being able to share some of our joy and some of our passion around chemistry has been really great.”

“We do this to get involved in the community and showcase our chemistry work,” exclaimed sophomore and treasurer of the Washington College chapter of the American Chemical Society Club Maggie Boyle. “It’s fun to just blow up some pumpkins and show off the fun things we can do with it.”

Washington College’s Chemistry department regularly conducts events and activities to engage the local community in the wonders of using science in an effort to encourage more interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) related degrees and careers. The pumpkin explosion event was just one example of the department’s commitment to bringing science to life.

