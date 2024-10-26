Bookplate Author Event: “A Faithful Soldier Writes Home” by Elizabeth Plume Fuss

The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author events with author Elizabeth Plume Fuss on Wednesday, November 6th. Guests are welcome to join Fuss and the Bookplate staff for a reading and book signing at 6pm at The Kitchen at The Imperial.

A Faithful Soldier Writes Home is a compilation of letters that tell the true story of a decorated soldier’s experience in Europe in World War II. The letters portray a beautiful tale of love and devotion.

An old heavy suitcase that belonged to the widow of a World War II soldier had been moved from place to place over many years. The contents remained unknown other than an explanation to her daughter that it contained “your Daddy’s letters.” After her death the suitcase revealed a family treasure and a legacy. The letters tell the story of a soldier’s experience in Europe with the 83rd Division, known as The Thunderbolt, and portray a beautiful tale of love and devotion. They describe the heroic actions that earned a Bronze Star for Valor and a Purple Heart. They illustrate the limitations of communication in the 1940s and describe the contrasts of going from a clean home to fox holes and destroyed buildings; from clean sheets on a soft, warm bed to dirty blankets on a cold floor. The old suitcase also contained letters from and about the widow’s young brother who was killed when his B-24 Liberator was downed over Belgium the night before the D-Day invasion. This book shares these letters and also accompanying pictures and documents in appendices such as General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s D-Day speech, Bronze Star Medal citations and an award-winning essay What I Am Fighting For. These letters tell a love story and chronicle the day-to-day life of a WWII soldier who was faithful to his country, his faith and his beloved wife.

“As a lifelong student of military history, as well as teaching numerous military history subjects at the community college level, I found the book A Faithful Soldier Writes Home especially interesting as a uniquely fresh approach to the overall combat narrative of World War II in Europe. The author’s innate humanity and humility shine throughout the narrative and make for a poignant record that is an excellent supplement to other books focusing on different issues of war at the front.” -Jim Hubbard

“These letters were so amazing, eye-opening, and heartwarming. I was struck by how sincere, genuine, intelligent, kind, and resourceful he was with such a deep and abiding faith, and integrity. I wish everyone could read this to get a true glimpse of the kind of dedication it took for a soldier and his family to endure this war that probably saved our world.” -Diane Skinner

Elizabeth Plume Fuss is a Registered Nurse with a Master of Science degree in Nursing Health Policy. She retired in 2014 after a 45-year career in Pediatrics, Nursing Management and as Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health. She has written articles for nursing and infection prevention journals and spoken at national meetings. Elizabeth has been an avid reader all her life, especially biographies and historical novels. Finding her father’s World War II letters to her mother was a great joy that she felt called to share with others. Born in West Virginia, she has lived in Maryland for the past 37 years and enjoys her family life with her husband, two sons, their spouses, and a granddaughter.

For more event details, or to reserve your seats, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. The Bookplate will continue their event series on Wednesday, November 13th with Patrick Smithwick. The Kitchen at The Imperial is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown.