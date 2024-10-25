Letter to the Editor: I endorse John Queen for KC Board of Education

I have known John Queen for a while now and recommend him for the Kent County School Board. We need persons of integrity, intelligence and high standards on our Board. He has instilled these in his daughters and will bring these qualities to any job he does.

His work to better the community is outstanding. He cares about all people of all ages and works to make their lives better. He wants to bring back and conserve the rigorous education that is a life long benefit to all students whether they are college bound or planning a future in the trades or other business.

Please vote for JohnQueen in this election.

Holly Geddes,

Conservative Thinker