Beyond black and white: Oerdy Hummel’s journey of art, freedom, and color

Like many artists, Erdmann “Oerdy” Hummel is a man whose life and art are deeply intertwined. But his story is also a journey through politics and personal resilience that many don’t get to nor would want to experience. To hear him speak is to get caught up in the intensity of his past, the present of an artist committed to his craft, and a future of hope. It’s to be invited on a trip from East Germany’s Communist regime to one of international acclaim as an artist and a journalist.

Oerdy’s latest works feature zebras with vibrant, colorful stripes. For him, these zebras are symbols of individuality and joie de vivre, a spirited representation of life’s complexities and the beauty of embracing them, a far cry from the black-and-white thinking he grew up fighting against.

Reflecting on his choice of subject, Oerdy says, “I love zebras. They are a symbol of freedom to me. Each of these animals is different. Their stripes are individual. Also, zebras are herd animals like humans, and there are many secrets about these zebras.”

It’s a message that resonates deeply with Susan Schauer John, owner of the Zebra Gallery. “I met Oerdy earlier this year through Richard Marks and Amy Haines, who invited him to do a show at the Out of the Fire Restaurant. I immediately fell in love with the work and, of course, the meaning of the work. It’s a 100% fit with the Zebra Gallery and our mission.”

Oerdy’s life story is as striking as his art. Growing up in East Germany, he learned early on that art could be a powerful tool for self-expression and defiance. After multiple attempts to escape the Communist regime, he finally found freedom when the Berlin Wall came down. He then pursued a career in journalism, reporting from some of the world’s most dangerous crisis zones, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Gaza. Even while documenting these intense experiences, Oerdy never stopped painting. “My personal history is deeply embedded in my art,” he said. “When I was in prison, I thought about freedom and how to get it, and what would I do for my own freedom. Art became a means of resistance, a way to say things that couldn’t be spoken aloud.”

It’s a sentiment that Schauer John understands well. “What I love about Oerdy’s work is that it’s not just beautiful—it’s meaningful. He uses materials like aluminum cans he’s collected at war zones worldwide. That’s amazing, and the symbolism involved in that speaks volumes. I particularly love his style and his work, but more importantly, the meaning behind it, and for me, that richness matters.”

In one of his pieces, a zebra is painted in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, its body pressing through a wall marred by symbols of oppression. Oerdy explains, “I painted this piece after Russia invaded Ukraine. The zebra, with its yellow and blue stripes, is a symbol of hope breaking through darkness.” It also rejects the black-and-white mindset he associates with authoritarian regimes. “Colors give me hope. The world isn’t black and white. The world is colorful.”

For Schauer John, Oerdy’s art is a profound example of how creativity can bridge cultural divides and speak to universal themes. “Art has this incredible ability to connect us. No matter where we come from, we all understand loss, hope, and resilience,” she says. “What I’d like people to take away from seeing his work is a sense that art is a way to reflect and appreciate all that is around us and all that we’re capable of and how we all share this life on the planet. I think there’s a language in art, whether a painting or a sculpture, that transcends language differences, and I think art brings us together in that way.”

Oerdy’s admiration for American culture is another thread woven throughout his life and work. Growing up under the shadow of the Berlin Wall, he was captivated by American jazz, pop art, and films. “American culture showed me what freedom looked like,” he says. “

When asked what he hopes to leave behind, Oerdy is humble. “I don’t think about that too much. I just enjoy creating art.” Schauer John, however, has no doubt about the lasting impact of his work. “It’s an honor to host an international artist like Oerdy,” she says. “Now, when we’re feeling somewhat divided, it’s important to have perspective, and I think Oerdy brings that, having grown up in East Berlin and gone through what he’s gone through, to be here now is really a sentiment to appreciate what we have. ”

Through the end of the month, Oerdy’s works are on display at the Zebra Gallery in Easton as part of the Evolutionary Art and Artists series. But Schauer John says that she will continue to exhibit Oerdy’s work and encourage visitors to look beyond the black and white, to experience his journey of courage, creativity, and the belief in the power of art to break down barriers—both literal and metaphorical and to dare to see the world in vivid color.

The Zebra Gallery is located at 5 N. Harrison St. in Easton, MD.

Hours: Thurs – Sat. 11 – 5 pm, Sun. 11-4 pm