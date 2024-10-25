Kathryn Kelley, MD, joins University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team

The Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) recently welcomed a new surgeon, Kathryn Kelley, MD. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Kelley joined the Breast Center in early October after completing a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles, California. Previously, she spent three years as a general surgery resident at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Kelley earned her medical degree from Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, where she was a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society. She has co-authored articles book chapters and articles in medical journals on varied topics, including the impact of COVID-19 on breast cancer patients’ screening, time to treatment and effects of vaccination. She also has presented at national medical and scientific conferences.

Dr. Kelley’s professional memberships include the American College of Surgeons and the Southeastern Surgical Congress, and she holds multiple certifications, including Advanced Trauma Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

“Dr. Kelley is a welcome addition to the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team,” said Timothy Shanahan, MD, Medical Director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group. “Her talents and medical training are an excellent match for the needs of the center and the more than 800 patients it serves every year.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.