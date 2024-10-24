2024 YMCA Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving day

he YMCA of the Chesapeake is pleased to announce the return of its annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28. The 2024 event will be hosted virtually and in person at seven locations across the Eastern Shore.

“We invite our neighbors across the Eastern Shore to bring their family and friends and join us for this Thanksgiving Day tradition,” said Robbie Gill, YMCA of the Chesapeake CEO. “The Turkey Trot is a guaranteed healthy way to start your holiday and do something good for your community.”

Proceeds from the Turkey Trot are dedicated to the YMCA’s Annual Fund, which supports a multitude of programs for all ages across the Shore. This includes local food drives, youth sports, Enhance Fitness (an exercise program for seniors), LiveStrong (a program for adult cancer survivors), Rock Steady (a program for those battling Parkinson’s Disease), child care, swim lessons, mentoring programs, before and after school care, and the YMCAs Open Doors Program, which ensures that no member of the community is turned away from a Y facility or program due to an inability to pay.

Those participating virtually can walk or run a 5K (3.1 miles) route of their choosing whenever it is convenient between Sunday, November 19th, and Saturday, November 25th. The virtual Turkey Trot is an ideal option for those who travel for the holiday, but still want to support their local Y and its programs.

Each in-person Turkey Trot will be a 5K (3.1 miles) course held on Thanksgiving Day at 8:30 AM. Participants can run or walk as a team, with family (including their dogs), or on their own. All ages and abilities are welcomed and encouraged.

In-person Turkey Trots are being hosted by seven of the eleven YMCA branches across the Eastern Shore, including the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA in Centreville, Easton Family YMCA at Peachblossom, the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA in Salisbury, the Cecil County Family YMCA in Perryville, the Pauline F. and David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, the Kent County Family YMCA in Chestertown, and the David Landsberger Family YMCA in Chincoteague, Virginia.

Adult registration is $43 through the end of October, with prices increasing next month. Youth and pet registrations are also available. To register, please visit www.ymcachesapeake.org.

About the YMCA of the Chesapeake

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits and the largest Human Service organization on the Eastern Shore; strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Across the Shore, Ys engage 40,000 members and their families, regardless of age, income or background, to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the Shore’s health and wellbeing, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Chesapeake operates facilities in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s and Wicomico Counties in Maryland and on Chincoteague Island in Virginia. Last year, the YMCA of the Chesapeake provided over $1,750,000 in assistance to over 16,000 community members, turning no one away due to inability to pay. Additionally, the Y spent $200,000 on outreach efforts and programming in the communities it serves.