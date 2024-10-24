Gunston’s 9th Bull & Oyster event sets record, raises $170,000

The Gunston School’s 9th Bull & Oyster Roast was a resounding success, welcoming more than 200 guests this past Saturday, October 19 to the school’s waterfront campus. Attendees enjoyed a festive atmosphere with delicious food, drinks, and entertainment, while rallying together to support the school’s mission. In total, the event raised a record $170,000, making this year’s event the most successful in its history and one that will leave a lasting impact on the students and faculty, furthering Gunston’s mission and environmental initiatives.

“This event and its success is a direct result of the hard work and support of more than 30 parent volunteers,” remarked Event Chair Valerie Overton, P’24’27. “Additionally, 52 sponsors raised more than enough funds to underwrite the event, making sure all of the evening’s proceeds went directly to programming.”

The evening featured a highly anticipated live auction led by Bryan Trautman, P’23’27 with extraordinary items, including a 7-day vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, a one-week stay in Montego Bay, Jamaica, a Paul Reed Smith Guitar–SE Zach Myers edition, a catered cocktail cruise for eight, 10 VIP tickets to Gunston’s 2025 Graduation, and a VIP parking space for the 2025-2026 school year. The online silent auction, which ran from October 13-20, gave the broader Gunston community the opportunity to bid on a variety of items.

“We invest in our kids’ education because we believe that a great education will set our kids up for life,” said Isabel Hardesty, a member of Gunston’s Board of Trustees and the Executive Director of Shore Rivers as she addressed the crowd. “In my career, I review hundreds of applications and I can tell you, the things that I look for, you can get at Gunston. I look for candidates who are driven and have high standards. Students get that here. I look for experiential learning and real-world experiences and, again, students get that here. You don’t get these kinds of opportunities at other schools. The rigorous academics, experiential learning, access to the water and environment, this idyllic setting, and an overall ethos of preparing good citizens (not just good students!)—all of this sets Gunston apart and prepares our children to be able to navigate the world, find meaningful work, and give back to their community.”

The “Stop the Auction and Raise the Paddle” portion of the evening was a highlight, raising an impressive $66,000 to support Gunston’s environmental teaching and learning programs. The funds will enhance the Chesapeake Watershed Semester and Chesapeake Bay Studies programs and help develop the school’s new 40-acre waterfront property, with trails, educational spaces, and resources for field trips like a new van, kayaks, and kayak trailer. The event also contributed to the Environmental Scholars Fund, ensuring all students can participate in these vital programs. Each dollar raised through the silent and live auctions as well as the “Raise the Paddle” will be matched by a generous grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation.

Items sold in both the live and silent auction were also eligible for the match. “Our goal was to be able to match at least $60,000 of the grant,” explained Head of School John Lewis. “And thanks to the outpouring of generosity of the Gunston community, we went well beyond that goal and matched all $100,000, meaning every dollar raised now has double the impact.”

The event had 52 sponsors. This year’s Heron Heroes include Waterfront Sponsor Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25), Middleton Sponsors Horace K. Wood, DMD Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (Leigh & Dr. Horace Wood, P’24’27), Joyce & Associates, LLC (Christine & Kevin Joyce, P’26), and Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25’27).

Everdell Sponsors McCallister, Detar, Showalter & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27), Paul Ewing’s Contractor Supply (Pam & Charlie Andrews, P’26), and “Friends of Gunston.” Corsica Sponsors include PepUp (The McMahan Family, P’27’28), Ebb Tide Tent & Party Rentals and The Dreeke Family, P’28. Green & White Team Sponsors include Wye Mills Mechanical, LLC, Dr. Laurie & John Lewis, and the Shifrin Family, P’21’21.

This year’s Bull & Oyster Roast sponsors include Oyster Sponsor Precision Contracts (Lesley & Tim Faff, P’23’26), BBQ Sponsors ShoreGate Partners (Chesley & Justin Nonemaker, P’27), What’s Up? Media, Faithful Accounting & Consulting, Inc. (Edward & Heather Bennett, P’27), Whiting Turner, and Wye Gardens (Will Gordon, P’28).

Pearl Sponsors include Shore United Bank (The Augustus Family, P’26’28), Collette & Stephen Figliozzi, P’26, and Delaware Podiatric Medicine (Dr. Jacob & Rebecca Hanlon, P’22’25’27). Pit Beef Sponsors include Island Creek Events (Katharine Greenlee Henning ’07), Smithey Law Group (Joyce Smithey, P’26), Emily’s Produce, Chesapeake Yacht & Property Management, LLC (The Overton Family, P’24’27), Mr. Glenn Michael, Kent School, The Malone Family, P’28, Steve & Catherine MacGlashan ’88, P’23’25’26, Gretchen Wichlinski, P’28 with Compass Real Estate, Vance & Gina Morris, P’25’26, and DataLink Interactive.

Half Shell Sponsors Mark & Diane Freestate, P’98, The Johnston Family, P’23’25’28, Avon-Dixon, an Alera Group Agency, LLC, The Simmons Family, P’14’22, The Baer Family, P’28, and The Parkhurst Family ’88, P’18’21’23 and our Shore Sponsors are Fit Flock, The Hartman Family, P’27, Friel Lumber Company, Reliable Pest Control, Wrench & Socket (Beth & Tim Lavery ’26), The Steinberg Family, P’25, The Walker Family, P’21’25, The Caron Family, P’17, The Elfenbein Family, P’25, Ildi & Mory Watkins, P’26’28, and Palmer Properties, LLC (Michele & Barrie Palmer, P’26), Mrs. Ilona Varga, GP’26’28, and The Algier Family, P’23’26. A special thank you to Drapers of Centreville for their in-kind donation and event support.

