The Avalon Foundation announces future plans for acquired space and entertainment venues

The Avalon Foundation announced its short-term and long-term plans for expanded entertainment spaces at a thank-you-themed reception last Tuesday for its Producers Guild, a group of the Foundation’s financial supporters.

The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, the contiguous restaurant space at 40 E. Dover Street two years ago, completing its ownership of the entire building for the first time in 100 years.

“We acquired the space with the important goal of owning and controlling the entire building,” Executive Director Al Bond told the Producers Guild. “While we experimented over the last two years, the first-floor space was always meant to improve our small lobby. Going forward, we intend to provide a convening space where people can gather before and after our shows in the main theatre,” he said. He revealed a schematic showing a wide opening between the former Bannings Tavern and the Avalon Lobby.

“The flow between the restaurant area and the main theatre will provide our visitors with a richer experience for mingling, socializing, getting a drink and something to eat,” said Bond. “The Avalon’s strengths lie in convening community and an expanded Lobby will help us to do that better. Simple food and drinks will be offered for purchase on nights when the main theatre is open.”

Speculation continued as the Avalon experimented with different formats, from guest chefs to bar formats, on main theatre show nights. Now, after a two-year incubation period, the Avalon has established the framework for its short-term and long-term plans for the first floor bar, remembered as the Bannings space, and its third floor.

He contrasted the Avalon’s eventual food offerings with several fine restaurants in Easton offering a full-service dining experience before and after theatre in various formats and cuisine. “There is a full dining experience available at several Easton restaurants. We want to offer a convenient onsite option for a bite before, after shows or during intermission,” he said.

The announcement came as a preliminary direction for what will be a two-stage renovation of the first and third floors.

Stage 1– by Waterfowl weekend

The Bar will be open for business during Waterfowl Weekend, November 10-12. The first-floor space will be painted and staged for use during Waterfowl Weekend. A modified opening will be created between the restaurant and the lobby, and ongoing at future shows in the theatre.

The third-floor entertainment space will be accessed by invitation only to Avalon guests during Waterfowl.

Stage 2 – First and Third-floor transformation

The more open and spacious lobby will be part of a second phase of renovation for the Avalon, which will also involve extensive reworking of restaurant, kitchen and office space.

Most people have not visited the third floor space, which offers an expansive view of downtown Easton. The space is a breathtaking entertainment space for Avalon events and convening groups. The third floor space will be offered for party, event and meeting rentals when not in use by the Avalon.

The Avalon Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The work will be phased out over the next few years as the Avalon raises funds for the project and works around the existing schedule for the theatre.

For More Information: Al Bond, Executive Director 410-253-9117 [email protected]