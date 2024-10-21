The Kent County Commissioners proclaimed the week of October 21st through October 25th as “Economic Development Week” in Kent County by signing and presenting a Proclamation to Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Director, Jamie L. Williams and Kent County Economic Development Manager, Katie Abbott.

This year marks the 12th year that the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA) will celebrate and recognize the importance of economic development for the State of Maryland. The week is designed to increase understanding of economic development’s contribution to the State’s business climate, job retention and growth, the tax base, and the overall quality of life in Maryland. Economic Development generates $9.17 in county and state revenue for every dollar invested.

The primary focus areas for Kent County Economic and Tourism Development include Business Development, Tourism Development, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development. However, it also includes Real Estate Development, Transportation, Infrastructure, Housing, and Community Development, which is why partnerships and collaborations are so critical.

Locally, this week provides an opportunity for awareness of community-minded organizations to collaborate and share strategies, programs, and best practices. Kent County Economic and Tourism Development began visiting local businesses as part of their Business Retention and Expansion Initiative over the past month. Department staff, along with Economic Development Commission members, have been meeting with leaders in the business community all over the County to assess what challenges our businesses are facing in today’s economy.