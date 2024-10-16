National Music Festival’s Resonance Concert Series opens October 20

The Zodiac Trio comes to Kent County Oct. 20 as the National Music Festival kicks off the 2024-2025 season of its Resonance Concert Series. One of today’s premiere clarinet-violin-piano ensembles, the Zodiac Trio is known for presenting masterpieces for their unconventional instrumentation alongside hidden gems.

The Zodiac Trio will perform at 3 p.m. on Oct. 20 at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The program will feature an arrangement of Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” music by Piazzolla, Schickele, and Marquez, and Bartok’s masterpiece for clarinet, violin and piano, “Contrasts.”

The Zodiac Trio’s story began in New York in 2006 when three young musicians from the Manhattan School of Music decided to join forces in an unconventional ensemble, and spearhead a career dedicated to the clarinet-violin-piano instrumentation. Today the Zodiac Trio enjoys an international concert schedule that consistently spans three continents.

Over the years, the Zodiac Trio has garnered wide critical acclaim for their unyielding passion for the clarinet-violin-piano instrumentation, their unbending dedication to perfection and the thrill of sharing their love for chamber music with their audiences. Since their first touring season nearly a decade ago, the Zodiac Trio has performed in nearly 40 states, as well as Canada, Sweden, Scotland, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, and notably in over 30 different cities in China over the span of four extensive tours.

In 2013, the Zodiac Trio founded an international chamber music academy and festival in the South of France – Zodiac Music Academy & Festival. The summer festival invites highly advanced students and pre-professionals to spend two weeks performing on the Côte D’Azur and studying with an internationally renowned faculty, lead by the Zodiac Trio.

Tickets for the Zodiac Trio’s OCt. 20 performance are $22 for adults and $5 for students with ID and children under 14. A Resonance Pass ($100) offers all five of a diverse musical lineup (see below) from October through April. The series pass saves $10 off the single-ticket price for the five concerts.

For purchasers of a 2024/2025 National Music Festival Combination Pass – on sale now – all five Resonance concerts are included as well as admission to the many ticketed performances during the 2025 Festival, June 1-14.

Tickets and Passes can be purchased online at nationalmusic.us, or you may mail a check to: National Music Festival, P.O. Box 284, Chestertown, MD 21620. (Please include your email address with your check, as tickets will be sent via email.) Tickets will also be available at the door for each concert.

All Resonance artists this season will visit local schools during their time in Kent County. These school performances are made possible by the Kent Cultural Alliance and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

The Resonance series will continue with the following performers:

National Music Festival Piano Quartet, Elizabeth Adams, violin; Renate Falkner, viola, Joseph Gotoff, cello; Minji Nam, piano on November 17, 2024 (Fireside Concert)

Scottish Fire with Champion Fiddler Mari Black & Friends on January 26, 2025 (Fireside Concert)

An Evening of Bel Canto with internationally acclaimed soprano Meagan Sill on February 16, 2025 (Fireside Concert)

The Shearer, Shearer & Spitzer Trio, sultry, eccentric, and haunted music for tuba, French horn, and piano on April 6, 2025

All Resonance performances are on Sundays at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The National Music Festival is grateful to St. Paul’s for providing a beautiful venue for Resonance concerts. The concerts listed as “Fireside Concerts” will include a cozy fire in the fireplace during the performance.

For tickets and more information about the National Music Festival and Resonance, visit nationalmusic.us.