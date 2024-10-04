Wine of the week: Ribolla Gialla DOC

This weekend we will taste one of my fave white wines, the Ribolla Gialla DOC ($23.85) from the Azienda Agricola Ronchi di Cialla in Prepetto, Province of Udine, Fruili-Venezia-Julia, Italy’s top NE region. The winery was founded in 1970 by Dina and Paolo Rapuzzi, who were attracted to the way of life viticulture offered. Their two sons Pierpaolo and Ivan grew up among the vines and both later achieved degrees in Food Sciences.

The winery takes its name from “Roncs” which means “vinery cultivated hills” in the Friulian dialect. The Cialla valley with its NE-SW orientation, surrounded by woods of chestnut, oak and wild cherry trees has been the setting of viticulture since the late 15th century. The Rapuzzi family’s current portfolio includes four white wines, four red wines, one rose’ and two sweet wines. The red wines include Schioppettino, the grape the Rapuzzis rescued from extinction. In 2016, their commitment to biodiversity in all aspects earned them certification as a “Biodiversity Friendly” company.

Ribolla Gialla DOC is 100% Ribolla Gialla grape and I like to pair this wine with chicken or Piazza’s San Daniele prosciutto because of its elegant aromatics, plus the fruity notes of apple and pear. Now that the summer heat is over, I plan on turning on my oven again to roast a chicken after spreading pesto between the skin and the breast meat-sheer ambrosia!

I have recommended this wine to many of you but if you have not yet tasted it, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a taste-

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St. in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.