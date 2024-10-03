Don’t miss CBMM’s OysterFest on Oct. 26

The Bay’s favorite bivalve takes the spotlight at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s OysterFest on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10am-4pm.

At OysterFest, you’re invited to enjoy oysters served a variety of ways, along with other local fare, craft beer, and spirits, plus fun for the whole family with live music on two stages, an oyster stew competition, a full schedule of demonstrations and presentations, children’s activities, and more.

Tickets are on sale now for this rain-or-shine event at cbmm.org/OysterFest, with discounted pricing for CBMM members.

Whether you prefer to sip, savor, or slurp Chesapeake Bay oysters, this annual celebration is for you. The delicious menu features oysters from the Talbot Watermen Association and several local oyster farms, with both raw and cooked options available.

Guests can also purchase a variety of Chesapeake delicacies and other food offerings via local vendors on campus, plus a beverage selection that includes specialty cocktails and an array of local craft beer options. All food and drinks are an additional charge.

Don’t miss your chance to buy an OysterFest mug and join the judging for the always-popular oyster stew competition. You’ll sample offerings from area restaurants and then vote for your favorite to decide which chefs claim the coveted title and local bragging rights.

The friendly competition continues with our annual oyster slurp-off contest. Interested participants can sign up on the day of the event.

All the oyster-themed fun will come with an upbeat soundtrack thanks to live music on both sides of campus all day long. Swamp Donkey Newgrass returns to play the historic Tolchester Beach Bandstand, and there will be a stage on Fogg’s Landing, as well, to add to the festive atmosphere.

Throughout the day, the Van Lennep Auditorium will host a variety of guest speakers sponsored by the Upper Shore Regional Folklife Center through the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

Just a few of the highlights: Food historian Joyce White will discuss historical influences on Maryland’s cuisine and her recent book “Cooking Maryland’s Way: Voices of a Diverse Cuisine,” and historian Eric Cheezum will share the incredible true story of the mysterious sea creature who captured the hearts and imaginations of the Bay region told in his book, “Chessie: A Cultural History of the Chesapeake Bay Sea Monster.”

The American Chesapeake Club will be on hand to share demonstrations highlighting the retrieving abilities of its Chesapeake Bay retrievers, while Eric Jackson of Bay Fibers Studio will offer guests a free opportunity to create their own t-shirt designs.

Children can explore life on the Bay through a range of themed, hands-on activities, including lawn games, model boat building, and more. The Phillips Wharf Fishmobile traveling aquarium will be on site, too.

To close out the day, cruise boat PATRIOT is offering a special OysterFest cruise on the Miles River as part of its final weekend of the 2024 season. Starting at 3:30pm, this 75-minute cruise features appetizers provided by Garden and Garnish, including oysters on the half shell. The cost is $62, with a $4 discount for CBMM members. Learn more and buy tickets at patriotcruises.com.

OysterFest guests can get in the festive spirit by purchasing commemorative gear in the Museum Store, showcasing this year’s featured historic oyster tin from CBMM’s collection. The one-gallon tin, packed by Mears & Powell in Wachapreague, Va., and marketed as Wachapreague Oysters, is emblazoned on shirts and hats, as well as the mugs used for the oyster stew competition.

This year, OysterFest is generously sponsored by The Easton Group at Morgan Stanley, PNC Bank, RAUCH inc., and SafeTime by MAGI.

OysterFest tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door. Admission is set at $22 for adults, $19 for seniors (65+) and students (17+), $10 for active and retired military members, and $9 for children ages 6-to-17, with all children 5-and-younger admitted free.

CBMM members receive discounted pricing to OysterFest and other annual festivals celebrating the best of the Bay throughout the year. Adult member tickets are $10, and all children of members (17-and-younger) receive free admission. CBMM members at the Family & Friends level and above can also receive the $10 discounted admission for two additional adult guests.

CBMM members become a part of the Chesapeake story, joining CBMM’s mission as stewards of the region’s rich cultural heritage. To discover all the terrific benefits of membership and join today, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].

During the festival, additional free event parking will be available at St. Michaels Middle/High School, with a complimentary shuttle service running to and from CBMM.

For safety reasons, non-service dogs must be kept home during CBMM festivals, including OysterFest. Carry-on alcohol from dock or land is also prohibited.