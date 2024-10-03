MENU

October 3, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Watch Last Night's Avalon-Spy Town Hall Meeting with School Board Candidates

Last night, the Avalon Foundation and the Talbot Spy co-hosted a Town Hall meeting for four of the six candidates running for the Talbot County Board of Education.

Spy Columnist Craig Fuller served as moderator and engaged the candidates in a series of questions about public education in Talbot County. We encourage our readers to watch the evening’s program.

The Avalon has created a helpful voter guide for residents to help determine their district and candidates. Watch below.

This video is approximately 120 minutes in length.

