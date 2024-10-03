Watch Last Night’s Avalon-Spy Town Hall Meeting with School Board Candidates

Last night, the Avalon Foundation and the Talbot Spy co-hosted a Town Hall meeting for four of the six candidates running for the Talbot County Board of Education.
Spy Columnist Craig Fuller served as moderator and engaged the candidates in a series of questions about public education in Talbot County. We encourage our readers to watch the evening’s program.
The Avalon has created a helpful voter guide for residents to help determine their district and candidates. Watch below.
This video is approximately 120 minutes in length.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.