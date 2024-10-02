Studio B Art Gallery to Showcase Workshop Artists and New Works by Master Jove Wang

Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce a special exhibition opening in October 2024, featuring artwork created during the gallery’s Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang. In addition to the workshop pieces, the exhibition will highlight new works by the internationally acclaimed artist. The show will kick-off with an opening reception on Friday, October 4th, from 5-7 PM, as part of Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

The workshop, held from September 26th through September 30th, brought together artists of all skill levels for an immersive plein air painting experience around Easton and Talbot County. Led by Master Jove Wang, the workshop focused on plein air techniques, composition, and capturing the local landscape’s natural beauty. The October exhibition will feature the inspiring results of this workshop, giving visitors a chance to view and purchase original works created by the participants.

The exhibition will include new paintings by Jove Wang, reflecting his mastery of landscape art and dynamic use of color. Visitors and collectors are invited to see this impressive collection and take home a piece of art from one of the world’s foremost artists.

“This exhibition is a unique opportunity to experience the incredible talent of both Jove as artist and teacher,” said Betty Huang, Owner of Studio B Art Gallery. “We cannot wait to unveil the artistry he will bring to the studio for the fall showcase.”

Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Master Jove Wang will return for another workshop hosted by Studio B Art Gallery in Talbot County in 2026, providing future opportunities for artists to learn from his expertise.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Lani Browning, Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.