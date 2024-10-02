October Bookplate Events!

Wednesday, 10/2 (today!) @ 6pm – Susan Muaddi Darraj “Behind You Is The Sea”

Location – The Kitchen at The Imperial, 208 High Street

* An exciting debut novel that gives voice to the diverse residents of a Palestinian American community in Baltimore—from young activists in conflict with their traditional parents to the poor who clean for the rich—lives which intersect across divides of class, generation, and religion.

Friday, 10/4 @ 6pm – Marcy Dunn Ramsey

Location – The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross Street

* A celebration of Marcy’s published works, with a focus on her 50+ illustrated children’s books. We are also celebrating her daughter Rosie Ramsey Granillo’s birthday! There will be cake!

Friday, 10/4 @ 7pm – Meredith Davies Hadaway “[Among the Many Disappearing Things]”

Location – Robert Ortiz Studios, 207 S. Cross Street

*We are also going to be selling copies of Meredith’s new collection of poetry at a launch party over at Bob Ortiz’s studio the same evening. Friday is a good night to be event-hopping on Cross Street!

Friday, 10/4 to Saturday, 10/5 – Monthly Sidewalk Sale

Location – The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross Street

*We may take a break from the sidewalk sale for November, but we are on for October! Fill a bag from our tables out front for $5/$10/$25

Sunday, 10/6 @ 2pm – Marty Payne “Baseball on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, 1866-1950”

Location – Emmanuel Parish Hall, 101 N. Cross Street

*Our next partnership with The Historical Society of Kent County! In time to get primed for the 2024 World Series, author Marty Payne will talk about the origins and progression of America’s pastime on the Eastern Shore, a region “acknowledged in the national press as a hotbed of baseball activity.” Light refreshments will be available.



Tuesday, 10/15 through Thursday, 10/17 – Kent County High School Book Fair

Location – KCHS, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton

*We will be offering our books for sale to the students, faculty and staff at KCHS. If you would like to donate to the fund to help cover the costs of books for the kids , shoot me an email! Go Trojans!

Tuesday, 10/15 @ 4pm – Cara Natterson, MD & Vanessa Kroll Bennett “This is so Awkward”



Location – Kent Cultural Alliance, 101 Spring Avenue

*Our partnership with Kent School, as part of their Kudner-Leyon visiting writer program. “This is so Awkward” is the ultimate guide for adults helping tweens and teens navigate the rollercoaster of puberty. “An accessible, enjoyable, and detailed road map for addressing even the most delicate topics with confidence and compassion.”—Lisa Damour, PhD, author of Untangled, Under Pressure, and The Emotional Lives of Teenagers

Wednesday, 10/23 @ 6pm – Anthony D. Fredericks “In Search of the Old Ones”

Location – Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, 301 S. Mill Street

* An extraordinary journey to visit the oldest trees in the United States that beautifully reveals the connection between humans and natural history— a perfect read for nature lovers and fans of The Hidden Life of Trees.