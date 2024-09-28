Sultana to Host Harvest Picnic at Lawrence Preserve

The Sultana Education Foundation will host its first annual Harvest Party & Picnic at the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve on October 5, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. The event promises an afternoon of family fun with something for everyone, including:

Live bluegrass with Flatland Drive

Food trucks & picnic lawn (picnicking welcome)

Buck-a-Shuck oysters with the Kent County Watermans’ Association

Regional beer on tap as well as non-alcoholic beverages

Face painting and pumpkin painting for children

Live petting zoo

Pumpkin Bocce

The pollinator meadow at the Lawrence Preserve will be at its peak for the Harvest Party, providing a beautiful backdrop for the afternoon. Entry to the event is free and there will be food and beverages for sale. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic, blanket, and non-alcoholic beverages.

“This October marks the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Lawrence Preserve,” commented Preserve Manager, John Mann. “In that time the Preserve has welcomed over 20,000 guests and become an integral part of the Chestertown landscape. The Harvest Party is our way of celebrating what the Preserve brings to the entire community.”

The Lawrence Wetland Preserve is a walk-in facility (no onsite parking) located at 301 South Mill Street in Chestertown. Visitors are encouraged to park in the public lots on the 300 block of Cannon Street or on the surrounding streets.

Please check the Sultana Education Foundation’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates related to weather.

For more information about the Harvest Party or the Sultana Education Foundation, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.