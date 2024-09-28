October 2024 Sky-Watch : Maybe A Bright Comet By Dennis Herrmann

I have rarely brought passing comets to sky-watchers attention through my column; not because they are rare, but because most comets remain too dim to be seen easily except through binoculars or small telescopes. However mid-October brings a highly anticipated comet into view with its closest approach to Earth on October 12th. The comet’s name is Comet Tsuchinshan – ATLAS X2023 A 3. Comet’s odd names are derived from the person who first spotted them (usually an amateur astronomer) and a numerical code for when they were found.

Meanwhile Venus dominates the evening western sky all month in the 45 to 75 minutes period after sunset. On October 5th a thin crescent Moon will be seen just below Venus.

But we will start our search for the comet on October 13th and 14th when its orbital path into the inner solar system takes it just above and right of Venus. Venus’ brightness acts as great guide to start the search as the comet will move from right to left away from Venus and across the southern sky over the next week. Use binoculars to look for it, though it is possible that by that time the comet will be bright enough to be visible without aid. Only time will tell since comets hardly ever follow brightness estimates.

However once the comet is spotted, follow it from night to night across the southern sky for the next two weeks; especially from the 14th to the 19th when its tail develops. Moonlight may dim the sky some so continue to use binoculars to see the tail. After October 20th the comet will fade as it moves away from us, but take every opportunity to look for it. It could be the brightest comet in some years!

Saturn is well up in the south-eastern sky as soon as darkness falls and is a great telescopic object all month where its rings come into view. It is visible all night until early morning. Jupiter rises about 10 pm in the eastern sky with its best views from midnight to dawn. The waning gibbous Moon will be near the giant planet on October 20th and 21st. Mars can be seen in the eastern morning sky and getting brighter all month while moving out of Gemini and into Cancer; the two zodiac constellations that currently form its background in the sky. A slim crescent Moon will be near Mars of October 1st.

Finally the Orionid meteor shower peaks on October 21st, but the bright gibbous Moon may make it hard to spot the meteors. Look southwest, however, one hour before sunrise, when 15 to 20 meteors per hour may be seen around the familiar constellation Orion (the hunter).