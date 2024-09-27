Chestertown Flashback: Martin Wager’s Shop

This week’s flashback is an undated photograph of Martin Wagner’s repair shop in Edesville. Mr. Wagner and his work were honored by the placement of a Maryland roadside historical marker with the following inscription:

Martin Wagner 1899-1980 Master machinist and blacksmith. He was the third generation of his family to devote his life to work with forge, torch and anvil on this site. The Wagner blacksmith and machinery repair shop began serving the residents of Kent County in the 1850’s. Besides repairing manufactured equipment the Wagners created many new products for farmers and watermen. The Wagner skills made life easier for many generations of people covering a wide area of the upper Eastern Shore.

In a locale where agriculture and working the waterways were so inextricable from daily life and the economy, a blacksmith was as essential a tradesman as it gets. There are no oysters without tongs in good order, no crops without plowshares. Please share your memories of Martin Wagner and his business in the comments, or by email to [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

