Artist’s Gallery Features Evie Baskin’s “Exploring the Surface” October 4

On First Friday, October 4th, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of Evie Baskin in her newest show – “Exploring the Surface.” The theme for this show was originally inspired by a workshop Evie took earlier this year with Rob Liberace at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia, involving painting oil on copper. The use of copper as a substrate for an oil painting originated in the Medieval times as the Flemish masters favored copper for its smooth surface which allowed for fine detail and increased durability. Included in Evie’s show in October will be paintings using a variety of surfaces and mediums, ranging from oil on copper, canvas and birchwood panels, pastel on sanded boards and paper, and drawing in silverpoint over coated paper.

Like many creative artists, Evie’s work has continued to evolve and change over the years. Her use of a variety of substrates in this show exemplifies her desire to explore both texture and light while incorporating the use of mediums she has continued to use over the years which include oil, pastel and silverpoint. The subject matter for this show includes portraits, both human and animal, along with beloved landscapes on the Eastern Shore and beyond.

Growing up in Florida, Evie graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee in 1976 with a BA in Visual Art. After raising her family in Key West, she moved to Alexandria, Virginia where she managed a law firm in Washington, DC while continuing her studies in art at the Torpedo Factory on nights and weekends. In 2007, she and her husband, Jonathan, moved to Chestertown where she began working in pastel for the first time, studying with Mary Pritchard and Claudia Post. In 2015, Evie became a partner with The Artists’ Gallery and remains a juried member of the Working Artists’ Forum in Easton, Chestertown Riverarts, the Portrait Society of America and is an accredited member of the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery on First Friday, October 4th for an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. with light refreshments and to meet the artist. Evie’s creative work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of October. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information on The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425. For more information on the artist, Evie’s website may be found at www.eviebaskin.com

Featured image:Wetlands in West Virginia, oil on birchwood panel, 24×30 by Evie Baskin