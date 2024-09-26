Adkins Arboretum Announces Hiring Of Abby Lorenz As Director Of Public Engagement

Adkins Arboretum announces that Abby Lorenz of Millington was recently hired as its first director of public engagement. More than ten years of experience in horticulture, strategic development, communications and other fields make Lorenz a valuable asset to the Adkins team.

“Having grown up on the Eastern Shore, I’ve developed a lifelong love for this region’s natural beauty and the people who live here,” said Lorenz. “Combining my love for this area with my experience in public gardens and community engagement feels like coming full circle. I’m excited to contribute to the incredible work being done at Adkins.”

Before joining the Arboretum staff, Lorenz completed a 13-month Longwood Fellows Program at Longwood Gardens, a leader-development program that focuses on public horticulture. During the program, she collaborated with peer leaders to produce a comprehensive toolkit and presentation focusing on mission impact. She has additionally served as the Plant Records Manager for Mount Cuba Center in Hockessin, Del., the Manager of Plant Records and Horticulture Programs at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and as a landscape designer for Unity Landscape Design/Build. She holds a B.S. in Horticulture from Virginia Tech and a BFA in ceramics from the Chicago School of the Art Institute.

Throughout her career, she has been driven by a desire to create spaces where people can find a sense of belonging and connection. She believes that public gardens are not just places to visit but spaces where people can find a sense of community, healing and inspiration.

“Abby brings a broad and unique perspective to the Arboretum team with education, skills and experience in horticulture, the arts and building community,” said Adkins Executive Director Ginna Tiernan. “ We are thrilled to have her join us as we seek to reach broad audiences, promote native plants and foster love and appreciation of the natural world. Abby has joined us at an exciting and critical time as we embark on a new Master Plan—the last one was completed in 1999—and our 2025–2030 Strategic Plan. She will play a vital role in developing both of these important documents.”

The director of public engagement designs, facilitates and supports a broad range of programs, events and guest engagement to provide exceptional experiences in nature and promote native plants.

The mission of Adkins Arboretum, a 400-acres native garden and preserve at the headwaters of Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County, is to provide exceptional experiences in nature. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847.