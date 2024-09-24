Gunston Recognizes 30 AP Scholars for 23-24 Academic Year

Every fall, the National Advanced Placement (AP) Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams. The College Board recognizes different achievements including AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, and AP Scholar with Distinction. The Gunston School is pleased to announce the following 30 students who received recognition from the College Board.

The AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The 2023-2024 school year AP Scholars with Distinction (pictured in order) include Brayden Hamm ’25, Tilghman Overton ’24, Maren Kneeland ’24, Jessica Hammond ’24, Turner Day ’24, and Anna Szwaja ’24.

The title of AP Scholar with Honor is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of the exams. The 2023-24 school year AP Scholars with Honors includes (pictured in order below) Justin McCubbin ’25, Lucas LaFleur ’24, Annabelle Sinatra ’24, Elijah Moore ’25, Elena Fraser ’25, and Zoe Buzzelli ’24.

The title of AP Scholar is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. The 2023-2024 AP scholars are Margaret Randolph ’25, Lily Brantner ’25, Ben Lutz ’24, Ethan McWilliams ’25, Travor Janssen ’25, Isla McCollum ’25, Aidan Watson ’25, Jan Serraviñals ’24, Allie Fitzgerald ’24, Colin Hallmark ’24, Caitlin Myers ’24, Ava Runz ’24, Katherine Seybert ’25, Zach Steinberg ’25, Liam Dickey ’24, Adit Gupta ’25, Ben Cook ’24, and Logan Kille ’25.

Founded in 1911 and currently enrolling 247 students, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.



