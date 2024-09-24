Double Header at the Historical Society: First Friday SPACE Open House, and Baseball on the Eastern Shore Book Talk

October will start with a bang at the Historical Society of Kent County. On First Friday, October 4, all are invited to the Bordley History Center from 5 – 7 pm for a special Open House commemorating the 40th anniversary of the CBS miniseries SPACE, which filmed in Chestertown in 1984.

Based on the James Michener book of the same name, SPACE featured Hollywood luminaries including James Garner, Blair Brown, and Beau Bridges. Many Chestertown community members appeared as extras, in period costumes and makeup evoking the 1950s. Among them was local photographer Tyler Campbell. During the periods of downtime that are part of any film shoot, he made stunning behind-the-scenes photographs.

The Historical Society will display 50 or so of these photos, offering everyone the opportunity to see the many Kent Countians who participated glammed-up in their Hollywood finery, and how Chestertown looked as a film set. And–the public is invited to help solve the mystery of who is who! Many of the people in the photos are currently unidentified, so everyone is invited to travel back in time to 1984… or 1954, to do some detective work. Other mementos and ephemera from the production may also be exhibited.

Baseball Historian and Local Author Marty Payne

On deck after First Friday is a book talk that won’t come out of left field. Baseball fans and history buffs should know right off the bat that seats are available for a Sunday, October 6 lecture about the history of baseball on the Eastern Shore. Step up to the plate and reserve your spot in the lineup.

With heavy hitters like “Swish” Nicholson from Chestertown and Jimmie “Double X” Foxx from Sudlersville, the Eastern Shore has a major minor league baseball legacy. Marty Payne is no bench warmer. He’ll cover all the bases and knock it out of the park with a grand slam presentation that’s sure to be a home run. There will be no need for a Bronx cheer at this event!

The event will be held at Emmanuel Parish Hall, 101 N. Cross Street in Chestertown–indoors, so there will be no need for a raincheck. Don’t sit in the dugout! Keep your eye on the ball and click here to step up to the plate and reserve your ticket today so the organizers have a ballpark figure on how many fans to expect in the grandstand.

Admission is free, and Crackerjacks will be available, along with other light refreshments. Copies of Marty Payne’s book Baseball on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, 1866-1950 will be available for sale, courtesy of The Bookplate.

The Historical Society invites everyone to consider getting involved as a member and a volunteer. Membership benefits include unlimited use of the Genealogy and Research Library (by appointment), a discount on books in the museum gift shop, and invitations to members-only events. A donation of $25 is recommended for individual memberships, and $40 for families. Student memberships are always free. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org for more information, or email [email protected].