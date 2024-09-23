The Garfield to Present Staged Reading of Local Playwright Earl Lewin’s “Tinker Street”  Oct. 12th at 7 pm

Chestertown playwright Earl Lewin has written a new play about the ways in which finding one’s true inner self can change the lives of everyone involved. “Tinker Street,” will be presented as a staged reading at the Garfield Center on Saturday, October 12th as a pay-as-you-go fundraiser. Tickets will not be sold in advance.

The Garfield Center is in its earliest stages of formalizing a capital campaign to address facility needs including the need for a new stage and rigging, electrics, and a variety of other needs. Stage Consultants, of Highland Park, New Jersey, is performing a needs assessment for the Garfield Center that will become the foundation for fundraising in a structured campaign to start over the year. A variety of early fundraising presentations will occur prior to the formal kickoff of the campaign.

A new work, Lewin will bring the script to the Garfield stage to workshop it and gauge its success as a performance piece. Staged readings are typically presented for this purpose. The presentation will not involve a formal ticketing process. Rather, attendees are encouraged to make a pay-as-you-go type of donation in the lobby upon arrival.

“Tinker Street” is a very timely play about self identity and transitioning. In the play, we meet Jamie (who has thus far been known as Jimmie to friends and family) as she makes a courageous confession to Harry, her best high school friend, about her self discovery and identity. Her inner search, and her courage to become her true self, ignites a series of events that impacts the lives of everyone she knows. Her mother, Mary, doesn’t know how to help. Her father can’t accept it. As their marriage disintegrates, Mary’s search for knowledge and acceptance leads to a local bar where she discovers that everyone there is coping with something. Friendships bloom for Mary, bringing growth and understanding. As for Jamie, her need for support from Harry, who she has trusted her whole life, holds them tenuously together as their lives develop and change through college years and into their careers. But can this enlightened friendship survive when Harry marries into a very right leaning family?

Earl Lewin is a Temple University graduate with a BA in theater and an MS in radio, television, and film. He lives in Chestertown. He is a published playwright with forty years of professional experience in writing, directing, and producing for film, video, and theatre. He operates BC Productions to create and support staged readings and full productions of his plays.

Lewin has assembled a top-notch cast of local talent to participate in the reading on stage. The cast includes: J.W. Ruth, Patrick Pearce, Michelle Christopher, Frank Lamont, Herb Ziegler, Amy Moredock, Bonnie Hill, Peggy Chiras, and Tom Dorman.

“Tinker Street” will begin at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 12th. The GCA lobby will open at 6:00 PM and the House doors will open for general admission seating at 6:30 PM.