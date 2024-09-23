Irma’s Got a Brand New Gig: A Chat with Eden Green’s New CEO Irma Toce

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The last time the Spy saw Irma Toce was during an exit interview at the end of her long and successful tenure as Londonderry on the Tred Avon’s CEO a few years ago. As we said goodbye to Irma, we wished her well as she and her husband began a well-deserved retirement in a new, beautiful home in Lewes, Delaware. But for those who knew Irma and her well-known Dutch work ethic, it was a bit of a betting game if she was ready for a leisure-based lifestyle.

It turns out she wasn’t, but what surprised a few was that she chose to work at the Residence at Eden Green, an assisted living and memory care facility in Denton. Unlike her leadership position at Londonderry with its very spray, fully engaged residents, Eden Green has a mission of assisted living and memory care.

But as someone who cared for a mother who suffered from dementia, Irma Toce knows firsthand what caring for those suffering from memory loss is all about. In her most recent interview with the Spy, Irma talks about her return to work, her passion for her new project, Eden Green, and her goal of making it one of the best memory care facilities in Maryland.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about Eden Green, please click here