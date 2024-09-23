Spy Survey Summary on Learning for a Lifetime on the Mid-Shore

Every year, the Spy selects one nonprofit organization or school on the Mid-Shore that we admire, then we reach out to our 8,000 daily subscribers with a survey designed to inform all of us about a particular issue or initiative.

Recently, as a Spy reader, you were invited to participate in a survey about lifelong learning programs. Thanks to all of you who participated. The views you shared will help our partner in this, the Chesapeake Forum, as they develop their plans for the future.

A few thoughts should be of interest to all our readers and the community.

First, we recognize that this survey was completed by people who have an interest, indeed a passion, for lifelong learning.



Ninety-five percent of those who responded knew of one or more lifetime learning programs in their area. Only three percent did not.

Thus, we started with a well-informed group, and this was not a random survey.

With regard to actual involvement in lifelong learning, forty-five percent indicated they are currently involved in a program with an additional twenty-one percent indicating they have been involved withing the past two years, but not currently. An impressive thirty percent are not involved but are interested in learning more about lifelong learning.

When given alternatives, most people shared a preference for lifelong learning programs that are held in person with small groups of people. The least desired was online learning.

People were asked to indicate topics of greatest interest. Among the most frequently mentioned topics were: history, art, literature, gardening, music and cooking.

It was encouraging to see that after answering a number of questions about lifelong learning, ninety-one percent of the respondents indicated it was very (57%) or somewhat (34%) important to them.

The communities on the Eastern Shore are fortunate to have a number of options when it comes to lifelong learning programs.

While not a complete list, these organizations were mentioned most frequently on the survey in addition to Chesapeake Forum:

Academy Art Museum

Avalon

BAAM

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

Chesapeake College

Talbot County Historical Society

Washington College

If you wish further information, the good folks at Chesapeake Forum, Academy for Lifelong Learning (WC-All) in Chestertown, and the Institute of Lifelong Learning.