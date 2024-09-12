Largest Yet 2024 Pink Polar Bear Golf Tourney Funds to Benefit UMS Medical Center’s Leh Women’s Center

The 14th annual Pink Polar Bear Golf Tournament raised $15,550 – the largest amount in the tournament’s history – to fund the purchase of equipment that will allow state-of-the-art breast MRIs to be performed in the Eleanor and Ethel Leh Women’s Center at University of Maryland (UM) Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Held on Sunday, August 25th, at the Chestertown Yacht & Country Club, the tournament attracted a record number of 88 Club members and guests.

UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown is part of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, which is a member organization of University of Maryland Medical System.

“The Chester River Health Foundation is grateful beyond words for the success of this year’s Polar Bear tournament, because the Leh Women’s Center is such an important health care resource for women in our community,” said Maryann Ruehrmund, Executive Director and Chief Development Officer of the Chester River Health Foundation. “Participants and sponsors should be proud that the proceeds from this year’s event, combined with last year’s proceeds, will fully fund the purchase of a special piece of equipment needed for MRI studies of the breast. On behalf of the Foundation board, it’s my pleasure to thank Chester River Yacht & Country Club members Katina Lee, Susan Berson, Kathleen Flanagan and Larry Orr, along with the Club’s Pro Shop staff, for taking this year’s event to the next level of participation and fundraising.”

Over the last 14 years, the tournament has raised a total of $46,850 for the Leh Women’s Center. “It’s called the Pink Polar Bear tournament because finding breast cancer can be a little like finding a polar bear in a snowstorm,” said Kelly Bottomley, Manager of Outpatient Radiology Services for UM SRH

“Supporting breast health diagnosis by offering MRI exams is an excellent initiative for the Leh Women’s Center,” said Christopher Levey, MD, Medical Director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Radiology. “The MRI exam is important for screening patients who are high-risk for breast cancer, for problem-solving based on patients’ prior mammography and ultrasound results, and for patients who already have a breast cancer diagnosis and may be undergoing chemotherapy prior to surgery.”

The Leh Women’s Center will begin offering breast MRI studies in December 2025 when a new MRI machine is installed. Adding breast MRI to the Leh Center’s services will enable patients throughout Kent and northern Queen Anne’s counties to get this important diagnostic care close to home.