Corsica River Day Celebrates 20 Years of Environmental Stewardship

The Queen Anne’s County Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating the 20th year of the annual Corsica River Day, set to take place on Sunday, September 22, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. This milestone event marks two decades of dedication to promoting sustainable environmental practices and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.

Originally known as Watershed Awareness Day, the event began in the fall of 2004 at Bloomfield Farm. Over the years, the name and location have evolved, but the mission has remained steadfast: to protect our watersheds by encouraging young people to become proactive in preserving their natural surroundings.

This year’s Corsica River Day will be a celebration like no other, with activities designed for the entire family. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, kid’s activities, hands-on environmental education, kayaking, and a variety of games. To show our appreciation for the community’s ongoing efforts to protect our natural resources, we’ll also have exciting giveaways and raffles throughout the day.

Join us for an afternoon of fun, learning, and community spirit as we celebrate 20 years of commitment to the environment!

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Conquest Beach, Centreville

For more information, please contact the Queen Anne’s County Department of Parks and Recreation at (410)758-0835.