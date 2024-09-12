Church Hill Theatre Welcomes Back Dan Brown’s Clean Comedy

Dan Brown, a Cleveland native who appeared at Church Hill Theatre in September 2023 is returning, on October 3 and 4. Dan is a favorite at comedy clubs, theatres and corporate events all over the US. His Dry Bar Comedy Special, “Not Shopping Here Today,” was released in October 2021. He headlined the Finger Lakes Comedy Festival in Ithaca. He appeared in Walt Disney Resorts in 2023.

Dan’s combines real life observations and experiences that is honest and insightful and relatable to all audiences. Dan talks about life from the perspective of a father, family man, relations and laughing through life as a wannabe superhero. If you want a sample, danbrowncomedy.com has a few video clips.

Joining Dan this year is friend and colleague Jesse Pimpanella. His debut comedy special, HOT MESS was #1 on Amazon and is currently streaming on Roku TV. He recently shot his second special, which will be released in late 2024. When Jesse is not on the road, he is working with Good Medicine Productions, which brings live and empowering entertainment to children’s hospitals. No matter when or where, Jesse Pimpinella will have an audience rolling in laughter and wanting more!

The Church Hill Theatre will present Dan Brown on Stage on Friday and Saturday October 4 and 5 at 7 pm. Tickets are $20 if purchased online at www.churchhilltheatre.org or $25 at the box-office on performance nights.