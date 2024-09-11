Progressive Bluegrass with the Jacob Joliff Band at The Mainstay

On Saturday, September 28, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, is pleased to present the exciting bluegrass music of the Jacob Joliff Band.

Jacob Joliff is one of the current popular “progressive bluegrass” genre’s top mandolinists and a sought-after collaborator. He is an alumnus of the celebrated bands Joy Kills Sorrow and the Yonder Mountain String Band, and has shared the stage with Darol Anger, Tony Trischka, Sam Bush, David Grisman, Ronnie McCoury, Michael Daves, and many others.

In 2022, Jacob was called on by banjo master Béla Fleck to join his national tour, My Bluegrass Heart. He performed alongside Béla and some of the top musicians in the genre: Bryan Sutton, Cody Kilby, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Michael Cleveland, Stuart Duncan and Billy Contreras.

Now, the mandolinist’s main focus is The Jacob Jolliff Band, a group of virtuosic pickers – Jolliff on mandolin and vocals; Myles Sloniker, bass; Ross Martin, guitar; and George Jackson, fiddle – who play Jacob’s original instrumentals and songs. They perform throughout the U.S., and in Europe and Australia, and have released two albums.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.