Academy Art Museum Announces 27th Annual Craft Show

This year’s 27th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show will be held on October 26 & 27 with a Preview Event on October 25. The show will feature a wide array of juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and many more artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Glass, Jewelry, Leather, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.

This year’s featured artist, Laura Baring-Gould, works with elemental ingredients including bronze, paper, salt, beeswax, fabric, and wood to create sculptures that transform impermanent objects into talismans of experience. Her scientific background informs the process of making and working with metal through life-like detail of bronze casts of pears and birds’ nests – all hand-finished and colored with a hot patina. Heavily influenced by early childhood experiences in Alaska, the value of the land and its original inhabitants left a deep impression and lasting mark. Baring-Gould attended Oberlin College and Boston University School for the Arts where she studied biology, environmental studies, and art. In 2022, she received the Award of Excellence in Metal from the Philadelphia Museum. Her work has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Craft Show, Philadelphia Museum Contemporary Craft Show, and the American Craft Exhibition as well as residing in numerous public collections including the Boston Public Library and the Museum of Fine Arts Boston.

The weekend of shopping begins with the Masquerade Ball Craft Show Preview Event, which will be held from 5:30-9:00 pm on Friday, October 27. Tickets will go on sale October 1. Attendees are urged to attend dressed in costume. The event will feature a collection of bespoke masquerade masks meticulously created by local artists, available for purchase or as an exclusive ticket add-on. Food, music, and libations will be offered throughout. Guests will also enjoy a fashion show featuring the skilled craftsmanship of jewelry and wearable fiber art pieces from talented artists in the Craft Show. The ticket price for the evening is $125 for Museum members and $150 for non-members. For a ticket with a custom-painted mask, tickets are $155 for members and $175 for non-members. All Preview Event tickets include unlimited re-entry to the show on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are very excited about our masquerade preview event this year, which adds a new layer of heightened fun and enthusiasm for our patrons!” says Jennifer Chrzanowski, Interim Director.

Returning this year is the Craft Show Marketplace on Saturday, October 26. Additional artist booths will be featured outside on South Street between the two show venues—the Academy Art Museum and the Waterfowl building. The street will be engaged with other activities including classes with Woodworks on Wheels, a hands-on, mobile woodworking studio, owned and operated by Mark Freibaum, and wine tasting and charcuterie board design classes with Piazza Italian Market. Patrons can register in advance for classes on the Academy website which includes entry into the Craft Show all weekend.

New this year is the Craft Show Sunday Brunch, offered on October 27 from 10 am-1 pm. Get a head start on your day of shopping in the Craft Show Festival tent for a delightful morning of food and drinks. Indulge in a gourmet buffet, along with freshly brewed coffee and a selection from our Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar. Tickets are $40 for AAM Members and $50 for non-members and includes admission into the show.

Woodworks on Wheels will also be hosting the free Little Crafters session on Sunday, October 27 at 1-3 pm. Children will learn the basics of woodworking and how to use a variety of tools in an assembly line style class, and at the end, will graduate with a golden hammer!

The hours for the Craft Show are 10 am-5 pm Saturday, October 26, and 10 am-4 pm Sunday, October 27. Patrons will be able to vote for their favorite artist for the Craft Show People’s Choice Award which will be given on Sunday morning to the artist with the most votes. Admission to the Craft Show is $10 per Museum member and $12 for non-members, which includes a Craft Show tote bag.

Craft Show Board Chair Diz Hormel says, “It has been an honor to chair the Craft Show for the past 4 years. This year promises to be our most dynamic show yet with over 70 top artists featuring renowned sculptor Laura Baring Gould, an outdoor market place, great food by Piazza and interactive workshops. There is something for everyone, and we look forward to seeing our neighbors at this fun and inspiring community event.”

For those interested in sponsoring the Craft Show, please contact the Museum. All proceeds from fees, ticket sales, and generous community sponsorships directly support the Museum’s mission of providing meaningful art experiences and education to the Mid-Shore.

To purchase tickets or register for classes, visit academyartmuseum.org.