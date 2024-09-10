Oxford Community Center September through October 2024 Activities Overview

ONGOING WEEKLY CLASSES

Mon, 1-2:30pm; Yoga with Suzie Hurley, Advanced beginners, $20/class, 10 classes $150

Sat, 9:30-11am; Yoga w Suzie Hurley, Intermediate, $20/class, 10 classes/ $150

Tues-Thurs, 10am; Steady & Strong w/ Janet Pfeffer, $10/class 10/$80

SEPTEMBER 2024

September 12, 2024, 5:30 pm – Community Talk: An Update from the Oxford Lab

This Talk is in partnership with Oxford Museum and is in conjunction with the Museum’s Oxford Lab exhibit. FREE. Please RSVP at oxfordcc.org so we know to expect you!

September 14, 2024, 8:00 pm – The 5th Annual OCC Road Rally

Classic and Vintage cars are invited to the 5th Annual Road Rally. Special interest modern cars will be accepted. Over 70 miles of scenic roads with a minimum of traffic, includes breakfast and lunch for the driver and one passenger at a most beautiful destination. Begins 8am; $160/car. For more info visit and to register go to oxfordcc.org.

September 18, 2024, 11a-1p – OCC Health Talk: ‘Aging in Place’ with Speaker Maggie Black, Psy.D

Bring your lunch and gather in the OCC’s Hospitality Room for an informative health presentation about ‘Aging in Place’ – setting the stage with discussions about what is ‘typical’ aging and when one needs to be concerned

FREE, bring your lunch – all welcome. Limited seating. Please RSVP at oxfordcc.org so we know to expect you!

September 19, 2024, 5:30 pm – Community Talk: David Powel

Lifetime Wells International President and Co-founder David Powell will talk about ‘Project Africa’ which is about well drilling. This is brought to you by Oxford’s Dick and Zoe Schramm. FREE. Please RSVP at oxfordcc.org so we know to expect you!

September 21, 2024, 7:00 pm – Dancing with the Stars for Hispanic Heritage

Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the OCC and watch local celebrities participate in a dance competition! This is a fundraiser in partnership with Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center (ChesMRC). Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets cost $25 per person and includes dinner, one cocktail and dancing after the competition. Purchase tickets and vote for your favorite dancers online at oxfordcc.org.

September 26, 2024, 5:30 pm – Community Talk: Dan Small

Dan Small, the Associate Director of Natural Land Stewardship at the Center for Environment and Society at Washington College will talk about the plans for expanding the Oxford Conservation Park and how it fits with the goals of the Natural Lands Project and the founding vision for the park. FREE. Please RSVP at oxfordcc.org so we know to expect you!

OCTOBER 2024

October 5, 2024, 8:30 am – Cars & Coffee

Free, Sponsored by Prestige Auto Vault, Eat Sprout & Doc’s Sunset Grille. Come enjoy the incredible array of automobiles!

October 5, 2024, 8:30 am – OCC’s Fall Gala Fundraiser ‘An Evening of Elegance with the Sara Jones Quintet’

There are certain occasions that are worth dressing up and OCC’s annual Fall Gala is one of them! Catered by Royal Oak Catering Company. Please join us for the fundraiser of the year! Your support helps the Oxford Community Center offer many free and low-cost activities, programs and events. Tickets are $150 per person. Purchase tickets online at oxfordcc.org.

October 9, 2024, 11am-1pm – OCC Health Talk: ‘Aging in Place’ with Speaker Wendy Palmer

Bring your lunch and gather in the OCC’s Hospitality Room for an informative health presentation about functional fitness and exercise. Limited seating. Please RSVP at oxfordcc.org so we know to expect you!

October 18, 2024, 7-9 pm – Deconstructing the Beatles with Scott Freman

In thoroughly engaging (and often surprising) ways, acclaimed “Beatle-ologist” Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey and multimedia presentation about all things ‘Beatles’ and focusing on the album ‘Sgt Pepper’. Once you’ve attended one of Scott’s presentations, you’ll never listen to music the same way again! Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at oxfordcc.org.

October 19, 2024, 8 am- 12 pm – Oxford Community Day

Visit with your favorite community organizations and learn about ones you didn’t know about! On the side lawn at the OCC. FREE.

October 19, 2024, 8 – 11am – 5k Run/Walk for Mental Health

Come join us at the Oxford Community Center as we partner with the Christopher Foundation for Life to put on our 4th Annual 5k Run and 1-Mile Walk for Mental Health. The Run/ Walk helps raise money for the Eastern Shore’s mental health programs. Come out to support Mental Health awareness and get a little exercise and fresh air at the same time! Register online at oxfordcc.org.

October 19, 2024, 5pm – Picket Fence Auction

Since 2007, the Oxford Business Association’s (OBA) has sponsored the Picket Fence Auction and it has always been a highly anticipated event. Local artists from Oxford, Easton and St. Michaels have volunteered their time, talents, and creativity to produce colorful painted scenes on a 4-picket section of the iconic Oxford Fence representing Eastern Shore Life. These works of art will be auctioned, with all proceeds going to local charities and nonprofits. Learn more at oxfordcc.org.

For more info contact: [email protected] or [email protected]

For tickets to classes and shows visit oxfordcc.org

To volunteer at our events, visit oxfordcc.org/volunteer