5k Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Set for October 9 in Cambridge

In partnership with Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc., the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and the Cancer Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) invite Dorchester County residents to participate in a 5K walk for breast cancer awareness around waterside Cambridge on Wednesday, October 9. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.



“We are looking forward to this event that will promote breast cancer awareness in our community,” said Ashyrra Dotson, President & CEO of Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc. “I hope to see a lot of our friends and neighbors come out for the 5K walk and share in this opportunity to learn about breast cancer while enjoying the camaraderie these kinds of events provide.”

Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc., manages logistics for the event, including working with local authorities on signage and closures to traffic to ensure pedestrian safety and providing water and light snacks for participants. The walk will begin at 4:30 pm at Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc., 824 Fairmount Avenue in Cambridge. Roberta Lilly, MD, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Medical Director, will offer welcoming remarks. Walkers will arrive back at the starting point at or before 6:30 p.m.

“We are very grateful to Eastern Shore Wellness Solutions, Inc., for their interest in helping spread the word in Dorchester County about the risks for breast cancer and the importance of mammogram screenings for early detection,” said Jeanie Scott, Director of the Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. “This event is not a race, but a way to bring local community members together to show support for breast cancer patients and survivors, and to encourage awareness about the disease as well as resources for treatment and support here on the Mid-Shore.”

Advance registration for the walk is available by contacting Debbie Hood, (410) 820-6800, ext. 5101, [email protected], including name, age, gender, phone number and email address. The first 100 registrants will receive a free t-shirt.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.