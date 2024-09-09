Serene Green to Headline Adkins Arboretum Beer Garden Sept. 28

There’s something magical about live music in nature! Local beer, food trucks and music by nationally touring act Serene Green are all on tap when Adkins Arboretum hosts its annual Beer Garden on Sat., Sept. 28.

Serene Green is a traditional bluegrass band from Northeastern Pennsylvania featuring Quentin Fisher, Michael Johnson, Steve Leonard, Katelynn Casper and Sam Zolla. They desire to honor the traditional side of bluegrass demonstrated by the pioneers of the genre while also showcasing its original compositions and uniqueness. Since the band’s inception in 2017, Serene Green has played in three countries and in over twenty of the United States, released three studio albums and performed at countless festival and venues alongside many nationally and internationally touring acts, including the Del McCoury Band, The Seldom Scene, The Infamous Stringdusters, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, David Bromberg and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, among many others.

The event is Adkins Arboretum’s annual fall fundraiser. It is family friendly and will include hula hoops, bubbles and the opportunity to walk the Arboretum trails. Food and drink will be available for purchase, with Bull & Goat Brewery, Cult Classic Brewing Company and Ten Eyck Brewing Company pulling premium craft beer and Blue Money Street Tacos, the Red Shef and Beltway Bistro serving food.

In commemoration of the Arboretum’s dedication to hosting live music outdoors, a beautiful SE Custom 24 guitar generously donated by PRS Guitars is up for auction, which closes at the event. The winner will be announced that day. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.

The Beer Garden runs from 2 to 4 p.m., with food and beer service beginning at 1 p.m. Seating is limited; bringing chairs or a blanket is highly advised. Only 400 admissions will be sold, so early registration is strongly recommended. Admission is $20 for Arboretum members, $25 for non-members and free for ages 18 and under. The fee increases by $5 on the day of the event. The rain date is Sat., Oct. 6. Register online at adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.