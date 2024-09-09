Gunston Embarkation Welcomes New Students & Faculty for 114th Year

The Gunston School commenced its 114th year on Tuesday, September 3, with its annual Embarkation tradition, welcoming a total of 74 new students and seven new employees to the community by boat. After exchanging a handshake with Head of School John Lewis, newcomers signed the school’s Honor Code, and made their way up the hill to greet fellow students and current staff and faculty. Parents and family members were invited to watch from the shoreline as students arrived. In all, 13 boats made their way down the Corsica River to Gunston’s docks, all captained by parent volunteers.

Once all new students and staff arrived by boat, they made their way to the Field House for Convocation where they were greeted by Student Body President Logan K. ’25. After ringing an antique bell from Gunston’s days as an all-girls boarding school, Assistant Head of School Christie Grabis declared, “Welcome to the 2024-2025 school year!”

In addition to students, Gunston welcomed several new faculty, staff, and board members. Brad Hirsh joins Gunston as the new Chesapeake Watershed Semester/Sustainability Director. A graduate of the St. Andrew’s School and Bard College, Mr. Hirsh has worked both in independent schools in Nevada and Pennsylvania, as well as in experiential education at Echo Hill Outdoor School and Sultana Project, where he was recently a program director.

Joelle Siwald joins the Math Department. She is a graduate of Goucher College with a degree in Psychology and minors in Sociology and Mathematics. She has been teaching since 2018, most recently at Kent Island High School. Mack Wiseman joins the Music Department as Gunston expands its offerings in contemporary music. A native Canadian, Mr. Wiseman earned his Bachelors in Music from the University of Lethbridge in Canada, and recently earned his Masters in Music degree from the University of Delaware, with a focus on percussion. He has taught a wide range of students both privately and in music schools, and has toured widely with amateur and professional groups.

Dr. Jamie Fleetwood officially joins Gunston as a full-time Chemistry teacher after her work last year as a long-term sub. She earned a B.A. in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, and a Doctor of Pharmacy from University of Maryland. In addition to her professional background and experience, Dr. Fleetwood earned athletics honors at Johns Hopkins as a two-time Division I All American, an Academic All American, and an inductee of the JHU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Also embarking this year were three employees who joined the team mid-year during the 23-24 school year. Sara Martin joined as the Executive Assistant to the Head of School and possesses more than 12 years of professional experience in customer service and administrative services. Martin worked at a law firm for many years and earned her B.A. from Washington College. JW Cahall joined the team as a Facilities Technician, supporting the Director of Maintenance and Facilities, and Catherine Lawson joined as the Director of Events & Alumni Relations. Lawson earned a Bachelor’s degree at Stanford University and has served in various roles in the consulting, real estate, event and business development industries.

Joining Gunston’s Board of Trustees are Washington College (WC) President Mike Sosulski, Ph.D. and Tim Faff, P’23’26. Dr. Sosulski joined WC in 2021, after serving as Provost at Wofford College in South Carolina. Since joining the college, he has implemented a number of initiatives including a $20 million investment in renovations of residence halls, improved Wi-Fi quality and access, added several sports for men and women and also helped to steward the largest philanthropic gift in the history of the college—$50 million from the Hodson Trust dedicated to financial support for students. He is currently planning the expansion of WC’s campus facilities as well as the celebration of the college’s 250th anniversary.

Mr. Faff is a co-founder and managing partner of Precision Contractors, based in Stevensville, Md. With a background in historic restoration, he went to work for one of the top custom home builders in the country before co-founding his company in 2012, which now specializes in architect-designed custom homes and renovations.

Watch the Video Recap here: youtu.be/xFJKoXo-N1g?si=9or1HSGOpbij-gus

By Caroline J. Phillips

