MENU

Sections

More

September 9, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Archives Spy Highlights

Please Take the Spy Survey on Lifelong Learning on the Mid-Shore

by Leave a Comment

Share

Dear Spy Reader:

Once a year, The Spy selects a nonprofit organization or school on the Mid-Shore that we admire and use our 8,000 daily subscribers to help them with their mission and strategic planning.

This year, we are helping the three local organizations that have been devoted to ensuring our region’s lifelong learning opportunities exist.  The Talbot County-based lifelong learning program, Chesapeake Forum, the Academy for Lifelong Learning (WC-All) in Chestertown, and the more recent Institute of Lifelong Leaning out of Centreville offer hundreds of lifelong learning opportunities here on the Eastern Shore each year, and the Spy has grown to be a big fan of the volunteers, course leaders, and, of course, participants who make that happen.

To help these organizations and their mission, Spy has worked with Chesapeake Forum on a Spy readership survey to help their leaders better develop and calibrate their programming to meet the region’s needs. This short survey about lifelong learning will help us better understand your interest in and involvement with lifelong learning programs. All responses are anonymous. We will share our results in a future article with you.

Thank you in advance for taking the time to help one of the Mid-Shore’s best examples of education programming and citizenship engagement.

Take the survey here

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *