Please Take the Spy Survey on Lifelong Learning on the Mid-Shore

Once a year, The Spy selects a nonprofit organization or school on the Mid-Shore that we admire and use our 8,000 daily subscribers to help them with their mission and strategic planning.

This year, we are helping the three local organizations that have been devoted to ensuring our region’s lifelong learning opportunities exist. The Talbot County-based lifelong learning program, Chesapeake Forum, the Academy for Lifelong Learning (WC-All) in Chestertown, and the more recent Institute of Lifelong Leaning out of Centreville offer hundreds of lifelong learning opportunities here on the Eastern Shore each year, and the Spy has grown to be a big fan of the volunteers, course leaders, and, of course, participants who make that happen.

To help these organizations and their mission, Spy has worked with Chesapeake Forum on a Spy readership survey to help their leaders better develop and calibrate their programming to meet the region’s needs. This short survey about lifelong learning will help us better understand your interest in and involvement with lifelong learning programs. All responses are anonymous. We will share our results in a future article with you.

Thank you in advance for taking the time to help one of the Mid-Shore’s best examples of education programming and citizenship engagement.

