AAM Community Program Series Presents: 48-Hour Video Race 

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to present the 3rd Annual 48-Hour Video Race in partnership with the Chesapeake Film Festival and Ocean City Film Festival. This event is organized by Francisco Salazar and included in the AAM Community Program Series which is free and open to the public.

Filmmakers of all ages (either as a team or solo) will have the chance to create a one-to-seven-minute video that will be screened at the Academy Art Museum on Friday, September 20. Films must incorporate a word and theme that will be provided to competitors via email on Friday, September 13 at 5 pm. Budding and experienced filmmakers will have just 48 hours to shoot, edit, and submit a video by the deadline of Sunday, September 15 at 5 pm.

A panel of judges including Cid Collins Walker (Festival Director) of the Chesapeake Film Festival, B.L. Strang-Moya (Festival Director) of the Ocean City Film Festival, and Sundance Filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris will choose the Best in Show for two categories—Student/Family (at least 50% of the filmmaking team are under 18) and Adult—in addition to a People’s Choice Award. Best in Show winners will receive a Day Pass to see films in the Chesapeake Film Festival for 2024 and a chance to showcase their films at the 2025 Ocean City Film Festival. Cash prizes will also be awarded in all categories.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Hours: Tuesday & Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, Friday, Saturday & Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: Free