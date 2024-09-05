The Zebra Gallery Welcomes New Artists

The Zebra Gallery at 5 N Harrison Street in Easton is welcoming artist Erdmann “OERDY” Hummel whose work will be on display from October 1 through October 31 with an opening reception on Friday, October 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. to meet the artist.

Hummel has an extraordinary story. While in prison in East Germany in 1988 for attempting to escape by going over – or around – the Berlin Wall, Erdmann Hummel read that zebras over millennia have never been domesticated. He found himself saying, “Be a zebra,” which became his mantra while in prison. A year later, the Berlin Wall came down. Erdmann started a career in journalism and produced documentaries. He covered the first free elections in the east as a reporter for Germany’s leading news channel N24 (now “Welt”). Six years ago, Hummel took on the name of OERDY for his second life as an artist and considers the zebra to be a symbol of freedom.

According to Susan Schauer John, owner of Zebra Gallery, “We are so pleased to have OERDY with us to share his artistic visions of zebras in all their glory.”

It is fitting that Hummel would showcase his work at The Zebra Gallery in Easton Maryland. Susan Schauer John, owner and curator of The Zebra Gallery named the gallery in honor of her grandson who has an inherited condition known as Ehler’s Danlos Syndrom (EDS). The symbol for the non-profit Ehlers-Danlos Society is the zebra. 10% of all profits from gallery sales go directly to The Ehlers-Danlos Society. (https://www.ehlers-danlos.com/).

Artists currently featured in the Zebra Gallery include Howard Lapp, Adam Himoff, Thyra Moore, Diane Ferguson, Steve Walker, Ingrid Matuszewski, Bernie Houston, Terance Young, Jen Sterling, Gabriel Lehman, Leslie Giles, Larry Ringgold, Maire McArdle, Susan Fay Schauer, Sheryl Southwick, Carol Newmeyer, Cindy Winnick, Gina Jacklin, Nikolay Naydenov, May Klisch, Mitzi Bernard, Karen Merkin, David Dunn, and Mischella Willbricht.

The Zebra Gallery address is 5 N Harrison Street, Easton, MD (across the street from the Historic Tidewater Inn). For further information, visit www.thezebragallery.com.