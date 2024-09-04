Chesapeake Forum Presents, US Navy in the Civil War with Mickey Terrone

US Navy’s Role in the Civil War

Did you know that the United State’s fledgling Navy played an important role in the American Civil War? Learn how the Navy helped the Union cause during the Civil War and about the leadership of Navy Secretary Gideon Welles in the Chesapeake Forum course, US Navy in the Civil War, starting Sept. 10th from 1:30 – 3 PM.

This course will trace the development of both the oceangoing, as well as the river fleets, the enlightened leadership of Welles and others, along with the manufacturing prowess of the Union that developed and built the warships and met the disparate needs of the military.

Instructor Mickey Terrone is a lifelong student of the Civil War. He recently taught a course at Chesapeake Forum on the border states, including Maryland. He is a past president of the Civil War Round Table of Washington, DC.

US Navy in the Civil War is three (3) sessions, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 from 1:30 – 3 PM. HYBRID (in person at the Easton Family YMCA, via ZOOM or recording). $40. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.

Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your name and contact information to [email protected].