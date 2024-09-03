MENU

September 3, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

MACo’s Michael Sanderson on MD Blueprint, Solar Farms and a Few Thoughts About Annapolis

Hands down, one of the most articulate and sophisticated stakeholders and policy analysts in Annapolis must be Michael Sanderson. The long-serving executive director of MAC0 (Maryland Association of Counties), his clear bias notwithstanding, has a special knack for explaining and outlining issues regarding public policy that is genuinely impressive.

So when the Spy watched Sanderson outline (thanks, as always, to QACTV)  his annual check-in with the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners last week, we felt our Spy readers might appreciate Michael’s perspective on such critical local issues like Maryland’s educational blueprint, the development of solar farming, and recreational cannabis zoning.

This video is approximately 15 minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

