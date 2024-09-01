Studio B Art Gallery Announces September Exhibition and Workshop with Master Jove Wang

Studio B Art Gallery is thrilled to participate in a special group show featuring artists of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, showcasing artwork in five of Historic Easton’s premier galleries. The exhibition will run from September 6th through September 30th, 2024. Visitors are invited to attend the opening reception at Studio B on Friday, September 6th, from 5-7 PM, as part of Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for our community to experience the incredible talent of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “We are excited and honored to host this special exhibit, and we look forward to welcoming art lovers to our gallery.”

Studio B Art Gallery will feature works by distinguished WSLP artists, including Lani Browning, Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Hai-Ou Hou, Jean Schwartz, and Robert Thoren. Each artist brings a unique perspective and mastery of landscape and still life painting, making this exhibition a must-see for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

In addition to the special exhibition, Studio B Art Gallery is excited to offer a 5-day Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang from Thursday, September 26th, to Monday, September 30th, 2024. This immersive workshop will be held on location in Easton and Talbot County, allowing participants to learn from one of the world’s most acclaimed plein air painters.

Participants of all skill levels, including those who have attended previous workshops with Jove Wang, are encouraged to join. The workshop will feature daily sessions from 9 AM to 4 PM, including demonstrations, lectures, and hands-on painting instruction. This is an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights into Jove Wang’s painting processes and techniques.

Registration is now open. To secure your spot in this exclusive workshop, please visit studiobartgallery.com/event for more information and to register.gallery on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Betty Huang at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Lani Browning, Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.