Remembering Margaret Anne “Peggy” Barber

Margaret Anne “Peggy” Barber, passed away on June 3, 2024. Peggy was 85 years old when she died at Good Shepherd Hospice at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, NY. Family and friends were with her in her final days.

Born in the Bronx, NY on August 27, 1938, Peggy was raised for a short time there until her family moved to Massapequa and Freeport on Long Island. After her marriage in 1960, Peggy raised four children in Guilford, Connecticut, and Newport, Rhode Island. Residing most of her later life in New York City, she retired to Rock Hall, Maryland and later to Plymouth, North Carolina. In her final years, she lived in the care of her daughter, Patricia, and her husband, David Leopold at home in West Hempstead, NY, where she was surrounded by love: family, friends, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, not to mention her many books and vast owl collection.

Ms. Barber is survived by her four children. Eugene Brian Nodell, Patricia Anne Leopold, Kevin William Nodell and James Patrick Nodell. She is further survived by her sister Anne Leone of Rock Hall, Maryland, as well as her three grandchildren, Sarah Scarnato, Kailyn Gucciardo, and Ian Leopold, in addition to five great-grandchildren, Aria, Leopold, Callen, Isaac, and Eleanor. She is predeceased by her ex-husband Eugene John Nodell as well as her parents, Clarence Barber and Margaret Shea Barber.

Peggy’s career included a position as Art Director at Steinberg Kass, a New York City fashion buying office. However, the majority of her career was based in literary pursuits. She served for many years as copy editor for Barron’s, the financial weekly. During her tenure at Barron’s Peggy contributed several writing pieces for their book review section. She also submitted the occasional general interest article for New York Newsday. After retirement, Peggy was a frequent contributor to the Eastern Shore Milestone periodical and friend of the Chestertown Spy on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Whether in her Manhattan apartment, her home in either Maryland or North Carolina to her remaining days on Long Island, Peggy held court. She was enormously generous and considerate to all walks of life. Wherever she landed Peggy had an endearing knack for creating a community of relationships and is known affectionately by all as G’ma Peg.

A Celebration of Life gathering was held at Patricia and David’s home in June. As was her wish, Peggy’s ashes will be returned to Rock Hall, Maryland where she spent so many happy years.