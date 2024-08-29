Swanson Takes Seat on the Board of Education

The newest — and youngest — member of the Kent County Board of Education officially took her seat at the meeting table earlier this month.

Alden Swanson is a rising junior at Kent County High School and this year’s student member of the Board of Education.

While her one-year term began in July, she was on her family’s annual commercial salmon fishing trip in the Alaskan tundra for that month’s meeting.

Upon her return, Swanson was sworn in by board President Joseph Goetz at a meeting held Monday evening, Aug. 12.

“I’m really excited to be on the board and I’m hoping I can do some good in the position,” Swanson said at the meeting.

Swanson was elected to the position by her peers at Kent County High School. She is a member of Kent County High School’s cross country team and the band.

Swanson is the oldest of four siblings. Her parents are Robbi Behr, a Kent County Public Schools alum, and Matthew Swanson. They are the illustrator and author duo behind the children’s books “Sunrise Summer” and “Everywhere, Wonder” the chapter book series “The Cookie Chronicles” and “The Real McCoys.”

As the student member of the Board of Education, Alden Swanson will offer a monthly report on upcoming school events, provide board members with the student perspective on issues and cast an advisory vote.

Goetz thanked Alden Swanson at the Aug. 12 meeting for “putting herself out there” and running for student board member. He was joined by the other Board of Education members in saying he looks forward to working with her.

“It’s a pleasure to have you here,” Goetz told Alden Swanson. “I encourage you to be a part of the conversation.”