Mid-Shore Arts: A Spy Check-in with the Avalon’s Al Bond and Jessica Davies

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There were two things on Al Bond’s mind for the latest Spy check-in with the president of Avalon Foundation. The first was the introduction of Jessica Davies, who recently joined the foundation as its first director of development after 24 years in a similar role for the University of Maryland. The hiring of Jennifer was how seriously Al and his board have taken the need to develop long-term philanthropic funding for the arts organization and its landmark downtown theater in Easton. Al and Jennifer talk to Spy about the need and the opportunity to reach out to more of Avalon’s devoted fans for critical support for its ever-expanding portfolio of programs and events.

The second item on the agenda was to discuss jazz. Ever since Avalon brought in the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival a few years ago, Al and his team have been working on plans to spread those performances over a year rather than bundled together during Labor Day Weekend. Al talks about that important change and some stars who are already scheduled for the Fall.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For information and tickets for Avalon performances, please go here